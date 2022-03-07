“Changing of the guard” - Kevin Campbell suggests one of Mo Salah or Sadio Mane could leave Liverpool this summer

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes Liverpool will look to cash in on Sadio Mane in the summer.

The Senegal international's only goal in the game against West Ham United on Saturday saw the Reds secure all three points. Thanks to his 12th Premier League strike by the 29-year-old this season, the Reds managed to keep up the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

However, Campbell believes Liverpool could look to move the Senegalese international in the summer. The former Southampton winger is yet to agree a new contract, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2023.

On the situation of the recent Africa Cup of Nations winners, Campbell told Football Insider:

“I think we are seeing the changing of the guard."

“One of Mane or [Mohamed] Salah is going to go in the summer, I truly believe that."

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP 12 Premier League goals now for Sadio Mane. He's back in form. He could hit 20 by the end of the season. 12 Premier League goals now for Sadio Mane. He's back in form. He could hit 20 by the end of the season. https://t.co/sDiagRflDh

Campbell insists that Jurgen Klopp is gradually integrating January signing Luis Diaz into the first-team in order to prepare for life without Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah.

The 52-year-old has stated that the signing of Diogo Jota already looks like a great deal made by the Merseyside club.

“Jurgen Klopp will know what is going to happen at the end of the season and I think that is why he is fully integrating Diaz right now. It is important for him to integrate Diaz," Campbell continued.

“Jota has a great future at the future as well. He has already proven to be a great signing."

The former Everton striker believes that the only solution to the contract situations of Salah and Mane is to let one of them depart, and he reckons it will be the latter of the two.

“Where the contracts are with Mane and Salah, I can only see one staying. One of them is going to go," he added.

“You cannot have all of them on your books on big wages. If I’m honest, I think Mane will be the one who flies the nest.”

Sadio Mane has been a brilliant servant to Liverpool

Mohamed Salah might be the most celebrated Liverpool attacker, but Sadio Mane has also been a brilliant player for the 19-time English champions.

The Senegal international moved to Anfield in the summer of 2016 and has been integral to the incredible journey Liverpool have made under Jurgen Klopp.

𝙇𝙚𝙞𝙡𝙖🤎 @Leila_1B



Sadio Mané is not appreciated enough! has become the only player in the Premier League to score 10+ goals in 8 consecutive seasons; without penalty kicks and has scored his 107th EPL goal, surpassing the goal tally of Didier Drogba to become second African the EPL.Sadio Mané is not appreciated enough! has become the only player in the Premier League to score 10+ goals in 8 consecutive seasons; without penalty kicks and has scored his 107th EPL goal, surpassing the goal tally of Didier Drogba to become second African the EPL. Sadio Mané is not appreciated enough!👑✨ https://t.co/Lk3gS6lVQp

He has made a total of 251 appearances for the Reds over the years, having contributed with 11 goals and 45 assists.

The 87-time capped Senegal international has found the back of the net 14 times in 33 games across all competitions while turning provider on two occasions.

The 29-year-old has won a total of five trophies at Anfield, including the Premier League and the Champions League.

Liverpool do have a lot of options up front at the moment and might opt to cash in on Mane this summer but even if that happens, he will depart the club as a club legend.

Edited by Arnav