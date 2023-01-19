Charlotte FC and ex-Tottenham footballer Anton Walkes dies aged 25 in boat accident

Charlotte FC midfielder Anton Walkes, who previously played for Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth, passed away in a tragic boating accident at the age of 25 on January 19. This was revealed in a statement by his club, which said (via CNN):

“Charlotte Football Club can confirm the tragic and heartbreaking news that defender Anton Walkes passed away early Thursday morning following an accident in South Florida."

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial



We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player, Anton Walkes. The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time

The London-born player was involved in a boating accident near the Miami Marine Stadium, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Despite being given medical attention at the scene, Walkes was declared dead after being taken to the hospital.

SPORTbible @sportbible



RIP Former Tottenham academy player Anton Walkes has tragically passed away aged 25.RIP Former Tottenham academy player Anton Walkes has tragically passed away aged 25. RIP 🙏 https://t.co/V4z2vQVPKT

Charlotte FC owner David Tepper gave a statement about the tragic news (via GOAL):

“Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes. He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met."

He continued:

“Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heart-breaking time. The club offers its full support to all those impacted during this period of mourning.”

The club's sporting director Zoran Krneta also added:

“We are heartbroken from the loss of Anton Walkes, a truly incredible father, loving person, and outstanding human being. Anton embodied what it means to be a part of Charlotte Football Club and our entire community is grieving over this tragedy."

He added:

"The impact he made in the locker room and throughout Charlotte will never be forgotten. We are thinking of his lovely family during this time and will support them fully in every way imaginable.”

How Anton Walkes ended up at Charlotte FC

At the age of 16, Walkes began his professional football career by joining Tottenham Hotspur. He made his competitive debut for the club in a League Cup tie against Gillingham in September 2016. After a series of loan spells at Atalanta United and Portsmouth, he signed a permanent contract with the latter and later joined the former.

Walkes was instrumental in Portsmouth's 2017-2018 ELF Trophy win and earned a reputation for his versatility and hardworking style of play.

In 2021, Walkes was chosen by Charlotte FC as part of the expansion draft and immediately became a fan favorite. He started 21 times in his 23 appearances, displaying his versatility by playing as a central midfielder and defensive midfielder.

His departure is a big loss to the Charlotte FC family and the football world.

