Charlotte FC make huge decision on artificial turf ahead of showdown with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami

As they gear up for an epic showdown against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, Charlotte FC have decided to stick with artificial turf for the rest of their 2023 MLS matches. Scheduled to play against the Argentine legend at Bank of America Stadium on October 21, there were concerns about their artificial turf field.

Charlotte FC confirmed to The Charlotte Observer through a spokesperson (via Herald Online):

“All of our Major League Soccer matches are scheduled to be played on turf and there is no plan to change to natural grass.”

This stance raises eyebrows, especially since Lionel Messi has predominantly graced natural grass pitches throughout his illustrious career. There is no certainty about whether the turf could deter Messi from playing against Charlotte. The World Cup winner has maintained a silence on the matter, having not engaged with local or national media since his grand arrival in the US.

It's not just Charlotte FC holding the line in regards to artificial turf. Six MLS teams host home matches on turf, and among them, Atlanta United FC announced they too wouldn't be rolling out grass when they play Inter Miami. While the MLS has accommodated natural grass for international games, regular-season matches have seen no such switch.

MLS commissioner Don Garber noted in a chat with The Miami Herald (via Herald Online):

"That’s going to be the decision of every club when they travel to those stadiums that don’t have natural grass."

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami introduction numbers surpass viewership of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Hilal unveiling

Inter Miami have claimed a viewership coup when Lionel Messi’s presentation reportedly drew a jaw-dropping 3.5 billion viewers (via MARCA). This astronomical figure surpasses even that of Cristiano Ronaldo's own blockbuster unveiling at Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, which saw close to three billion eyes glued to screens.

The venue for Messi's record-breaking presentation was the DRV PNK Stadium, marking the legend's transition to only the third club in his career. It was streamed live across various platforms, with Apple TV+ being one of the primary broadcasters.

For now, fans worldwide will be keenly watching Messi’s next moves, both on and off the pitch, as he looks to rejuvenate Inter Miami in the MLS. The Florida-based outfit are one of the worst in the league, and they will need the playmaker to be at his best for them to rise up the ranks and make the playoffs.