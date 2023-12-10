Chelsea legend Didier Drogba lauds Liverpool superstar on social media as he reaches PL milestone

Chelsea icon Didier Drogba hailed Liverpool star Mohamed Salah on X (formerly Twitter) after the latter netted his 150th Premier League goal on Saturday, December 9.

Salah featured in the starting XI during Liverpool's 2-1 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. 'The Egyptian King' netted in the 76th minute to level the scores before Harvey Elliott's 91st-minute long-range strike secured all three points for the Reds.

The 31-year-old made history by scoring against the Eagles. He became just the fifth player in Liverpool's history to score 200 goals for the club after Ian Rush, Roger Hunt, Gordon Hodgson, and Billy Liddell.

Salah also netted his 150th Premier League goal, with two of his strikes being from his Chelsea days. He is now joint-10th in the all-time scorers list alongside Michael Owen.

Drogba had predicted Mohamed Salah to become a legend for the Reds back in 2017 after the latter was named as the best African player of the year, tweeting:

"Well deserved my Brother, so proud of you!!!!!! Legend in the making. The best is yet to come"

Upon seeing Salah's 200th goal, Drogba tweeted:

"Tweeted that six years ago…and the rest is history. Congratulations my Brother on another milestone. Stay blessed. @premierleague 150 goals"

Salah has been in stellar form so far this season, scoring 14 goals and providing eight assists in 22 appearances across all competitions.

Liverpool have now scored the most winners after the 90th minute in Premier League history following Crystal Palace win: Reports

According to Opta Joe (via Rousing the Kop), Liverpool have scored the most goals after the 90th minute in Premier League history. The Reds have netted 43 goals in stoppage time since 1992, nine more than second-placed Arsenal.

The Merseysiders have become renowned for thrillingly staging late comebacks over the years. Seventeen out of their 43 goals beyond the 90th minute have occurred over the past eight years, under Jurgen Klopp's tutelage. Their ability to deep dig was on full display during their 2-1 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday via Harvey Elliott's 91st-minute winner.

The Reds have netted in stoppage time on five different occasions this season and have looked impressive this season. They are at the top of the Premier League standings with 37 points from 16 games, one point above Arsenal.