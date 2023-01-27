Chelsea legend Frank Lampard breaks silence and speaks out on Everton sacking for the first time 

Frank Lampard has sent a message to Everton fans after getting sacked as the club's manager. The Chelsea legend thanked the players and fans while admitting he was disappointed they could not achieve more together.

Everton are yet to appoint a replacement for Lampard as talks continue with potential managers. Marcelo Bielsa is reportedly the leading candidate at the moment, with Sean Dyche and Davide Ancelotti also linked.

Taking to Instagram, the former England midfielder posted a few photos of his tenure at Goodison Park, including the celebration after the win over Crystal Palace last season that confirmed safety in the league. The caption read:

"Coming in to Everton last year I knew we were in a tough moment and I will always be proud of the incredible work and support from everyone involved to keep the team in the Premier League last season. Thanks to everybody that played their part as the whole club came together. I will never forget the incredible night against Palace that we shared. I want to thank all Evertonians for the welcome that you gave to myself, my staff, and my family. It truly is a special club with a huge heart, and an incredible history. I'm disappointed that we couldn't achieve more together and wish all the players and everyone at Everton FC the very best for the future."

Everton sack Frank Lampard after a poor run

Everton made the decision to sack Frank Lampard earlier this week after the Toffees were stuck in a relegation battle. They currently sit 19th in the table – three points off safety.

#EFC can confirm that Frank Lampard has left his post as Senior Men's First Team Manager today. Paul Tait and Leighton Baines will take training until a new manager is appointed.

In a statement, the Merseyside club confirmed that Joe Edwards, Paul Clement, Ashley Cole and Chris Jones were also leaving Goodison Park. It read:

"Everyone at Everton would like to thank Frank and his coaching staff for their service during what has been a challenging 12 months. Frank and his team's commitment and dedication have been exemplary throughout their time at the Club, but recent results and the current league position meant this difficult decision had to be taken. We wish Frank and all his backroom team well for their future in the game."

Lampard was sacked two days before the two-year anniversary of his Chelsea sacking.

