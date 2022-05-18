Cheshire locals stunned as Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo joins £255/month local gym for additional sessions

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has stunned Cheshire residents by joining a £255-per-month local club for additional sessions.

The Portuguese attacker posted a picture of himself with his son Ronaldo Jr. at the cryotherapy chamber of the Cpase health club. The gym was started by Clare Stobart in October and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been said to be working hard during the extra sessions.

Manchester United are nearing the end of a terrible season but Cristiano Ronaldo has still managed to deliver stellar numbers. He has 24 goals and three assists already and is set to finish third in the list of the highest goalscorers in the EPL. Manchester United, on the other hand, are languishing at the 6th position.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been visiting the Krentford based gym with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. The following picture was posted on his Instagram account:

Cristiano Ronaldo set to stay at Manchester United for another year?

Erik Ten Hag claimed that he is looking forward to working with Cristiano Ronaldo. At the age of 37, there haven’t been too many players who have delivered better numbers than the Portuguese ace. Manchester United underwent a huge disintegration this season with a number of players just failing to perform at the standards required of them.

That brought forth the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while his interim replacement Ralf Rangnick has also failed to bring about improvement. The German believes that a number of new signings need to be brought in who can fit in with a clear philosophy.

Erik Ten Hag has shown the ability to create successful teams at Ajax and has a brilliant philosophy that goes hand-in-hand with United’s tradition of attacking football. In Cristiano Ronaldo, he has a bonafide legend to count on, someone who knows the club.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



That's him literally confirming he's staying Cristiano Ronaldo: "We have to believe that next year, WE can win titles [at Man Utd]".That's him literally confirming he's staying Cristiano Ronaldo: "We have to believe that next year, WE can win titles [at Man Utd]".That's him literally confirming he's staying 😀🐐 https://t.co/7dcLLTr6UV

While the Portuguese’ future has been said to be uncertain, he could prove to be a hugely influential figure in United’s return over the next couple of years. Apart from scoring goals on the pitch, he can guide the plethora of youngsters that the club must develop and promote over the coming time.

Edited by Diptanil Roy