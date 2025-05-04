Chido Obi makes Manchester United history as he starts PL clash against Brentford

At 17 years and 156 days, Chido Obi has become the youngest player to start a Premier League match for Manchester United.

It happened when the teenage sensation was named by boss Ruben Amorim in the starting XI to face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday (May 4).

Obi’s move to Manchester last summer saw him initially join the club’s Under-18 youth team. His debut start in the U-18s was an unforgettable one, as he scored a hat-trick in a 6-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

On February 16, the 17-year-old made his senior debut as a substitute for Casemiro in a 1-0 Premier League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. Before his debut start on May 4, Obi made five appearances for the Manchester United senior side. His last appearance as a substitute was in the 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on April 27.

In what marked a record-breaking appearance for Chido Obi, coach Ruben Amorim named him as a starter against the Bees. The Dane will lead the line for the Red Devils in their 35th match of the Premier League campaign.

The record was previously held by Mason Greenwood, who was 17 years and 233 days when he made his debut start for United in a 2-0 home defeat to Cardiff City in 2019.

With an average age of 22 years and 270 days, Manchester United’s starting XI against Brentford is their youngest ever and the third-youngest in Premier League history.

It's only behind Middlesbrough’s starting XI against Fulham in May 2006 (20 years and 181 days) and Arsenal’s against Portsmouth in May 2009 (22 years and 237 days).

"We need to focus a lot on our young players" – Manchester United boss on starting Chido Obi

Ahead of kickoff at the Gtech Community Stadium, Ruben Amorim explained his reason for including Chido Obi in the starting XI against Brentford.

The Portuguese manager said that his selection stems from wanting to focus on young players, saying that the Danish forward played well in the games he featured in as a substitute.

Amorim told the media (via United's website):

"I think we need to focus a lot on our young players. For me, it’s not a massive game for Chido. I know that it’s important for Chido, but I don’t want a lot of pressure on Chido, I just want him to do what he knows. He played really well in those minutes against Wolverhampton, and then Newcastle, with the rotation.

"He’s improving a lot, and I feel that he’s ready to cope with the demands of the Premier League. [Harry] Amass has already shown that he's ready, Tyler [Fredricson] the same.

Chido Obi has scored 14 goals and provided two assists for Manchester United’s youth team.

