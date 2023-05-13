“China awaits”, “Will rot on the bench” – Manchester United fans feel the end is near for one player after Alejandro Garnacho scores against Wolves

Manchester United fans believe Jadon Sancho's future at the club is in jeopardy after Alejandro Garnacho's performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 13.

Erik ten Hag's side ended their two-game losing run with a 2-0 win against Wolves at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Apart from the Argentine youngster, Anthony Martial, who started in injured Marcus Rashford's absence, was the other scorer.

Sancho, meanwhile, had a mediocre performance against Wolves. Before being subbed off in the 82nd minute, he completed 25 passes, took one shot on target, and made three key passes. The former Borussia Dortmund player was unable to complete any crosses either.

He has found it hard to make goal contributions this season, scoring six and setting up two in 36 matches across competitions. Since his 2021 arrival, the Englishman has made 74 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists.

Fans believe the Englishman's future is in jeopardy as one of them wrote on Twitter:

"Garnacho is back!!!! Sancho will rot on bench…"

Another claimed:

"Sancho, it’s been real buddy but china awaits."

The Red Devils, meanwhile, are now level with third-placed Newcastle United on points after their win. They have 66 points from 35 games.

A section of United fans, however, are unhappy with Sancho's performance. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from Manchester United fans after their win against Wolves in a Premier League home clash:

Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho's game by the numbers

Alejandro Garnacho made only a cameo appearance against Wolves. However, the Spain-born Argentine was very impressive during the close to 12 minutes that he was on the pitch.

Apart from scoring a goal, the youngster completed all of his attempted passes. The 18-year-old has now scored five goals and has provided five assists in 32 matches across competitions for the Red Devils.

With the player back from his fitness issues, he might be a prominent presence for the remainder of the three matches. He was also tied down to a long-term Manchester United contract recently that will run out at the end of the 2027-28 season.

