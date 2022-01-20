Wang Shuang bags a brace as China blank Chinese Taipei | AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

China beat Chinese Taipei 4-0 on matchday one at the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022. The Group A encounter took place at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday. Wang Shuang scored twice while Wang Shanshan and Zhang Xin scored added the rest to kick-start China's continental campaign on a winning note.

China scored two goals in the first ten minutes against Chinese Taipei

China went ahead in the third minute when Wang Shuang put the mainland side ahead from 12 yards out to make it 1-0. Wang Shanshan scored a header from point-blank range past a hapless Cheng Ssu-Yu six minutes later to make the scoreline 2-0.

China dominated proceedings as the Chinese Taipei side struggled to get hold of the ball even inside their own half. Chinese Taipei managed to slow down the Chinese juggernaut in the final few minutes of the first half as they had four shots on goal, two of which came from corners.

However, the resilient Chinese defended well against Su Yu-Hsuan and Lai Li-Chin as the first half ended in 2-0.

Wang Shuang celebrates her second goal of the game.

China scored two more goals in the second half of the AFC Women's Asian Cup opener

Wang Shuang came close to scoring again at the 50th-minute mark but Su Sin-Yun made a brave block inside the Chinese Taipei box to deny her another goal.

Zhang Xin scored the third goal for China in the 54th minute with an impeccable finish past the Chinese Taipei defense. Her solo from outside the box ended with a goal for China to make the scoreline 3-0.

China continued to have the lion's share of possession as Chinese Taipei unsuccessfully depended on counter attacking moves in the game.

Wang Shuang finally scored her second of the game in the 68th minute. She received an unlikely cross from the left after three Chinese Taipei defenders failed to clear a harmless low ball from the flank.

Shuang rounded up Chinese Taipei goalie Cheng Ssu-Yu before rolling the ball into an empty net to make it 4-0 for China. China came close to adding more when substitutes Li Ying and Tang Jiali came close.

China face Iran next while Chinese Taipei play India on January 23 on Match Day Two of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022.

Edited by Diptanil Roy