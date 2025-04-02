"Chink in the armor" - Ian Wright names one Arsenal star Real Madrid could exploit in crunch UEFA Champions League clash 

Arsenal icon Ian Wright has expressed his concern over Real Madrid exploiting Jakub Kiwior in their upcoming UEFA Champions League clash. The two sides are set to face each other in the first leg of the UCL quarter-finals at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, April 8.

Ad

The Gunners secured a vital 2-1 win against Fulham in their Premier League fixture last night (April 1). However, they suffered a massive blow after key defender Gabriel Magalhaes was forced off with a hamstring injury. Jakub Kiwior came on in his place, but Arsenal are currently low on defensive reinforcements, with Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White also unavailable.

Wright conveyed his opinion (via METRO):

"It’s a massive miss. It’s just as big in respects of what Saka does for us going forward, then Gabriel going the other way, set-pieces, leadership, warrior that we need. I think whatever you say, the drop-off from Gabriel, I don’t know how fit Calafiori is at the moment, but when you’re looking at someone going that quick and pulling up like that, that’s not two weeks, that a month, that’s six weeks, you can see it there, he knows himself."

Ad

Trending

He added:

"The thing is, I know we’re jumping ahead and speaking about Real Madrid because it is a massive game, it is the big game of the season for us. Without Gabi Magalhaes in that game you’re looking at Kiwior even today [against Fulham], there’s a couple of positional moves that you just cannot afford to do when you play against Real Madrid."

Ad

"They are looking for any chink in the armour to exploit, so you need people who are absolutely bang on it, to be able to keep Real Madrid to no goals at home. If Gabi Magalhaes was there I would feel more confident about that."

Kiwior has made 18 appearances across all competitions this season for Arsenal, providing two assists. However, he has struggled to look convincing at times, with Gabriel and William Saliba ahead of him in the pecking order.

Ad

"Without him there’s a massive difference" - Arsenal icon Ian Wright reckons Gabriel 'could be out for the season' after picking up injury ahead of Real Madrid UCL fixture

Ian Wright fears Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes may be sidelined for the rest of the season after he picked up a hamstring injury during their 2-1 win over Fulham. As a result, Gabriel is expected not to feature for the Gunners in their upcoming Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

Ad

Gabriel suffered the injury after sprinting back in the 16th minute following a Fulham counter-attack. Wright believes the Brazilian will be out for a long-term period, as from the aforementioned source, he said:

"It is very concerning because for me, the way he’s pulled up, that’s not two weeks. That’s like six weeks at least, could be out for the season, depending what happens with Arsenal. But that’s a massive blow for us, with him and without him there’s a massive difference. He is someone that is vital to what Arsenal are doing."

Gabriel has arguably been one of the Gunners' most important players this season due to his aerial ability and defensive prowess. He has scored five goals and provided three assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback