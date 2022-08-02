Chloe Kelly bounced back from Arsenal rejection and horrific ACL injury to inspire England to Euro 2022 glory

Chloe Kelly etched her name in the history books as her 110th-minute winner against Germany in the EURO 2022 final at Wembley on Sunday (July 31) helped England to their first-ever major title.

The Manchester City forward participated in each of the competition's six games for the Lionesses. In the final, she replaced 'Player of the Tournament' and Golden Boot award winner Beth Mead in the 63rd minute.

The dramatic winner, scored in the second half of extra-time, was Kelly's only goal of the tournament and just the second of her career with England's senior team.

As per The Sun, she had just returned in April from a serious ACL injury she suffered in May 2021 that almost ended her playing career. The injury to her right knee kept her out of the Tokyo Olympics last year when Great Britain were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Australia.

The report also mentions that Kelly used to travel two hours round trip by train during her youth to train with Arsenal. The north London giants let her go after just 16 games, initially on loan to Everton, where she spent four years honing her skills.

Manchester City signed her up in July 2020 and in September 2020, she was named in the PFA WSL 'Team of the Year'.

Chloe Kelly's celebration was almost as iconic as the goal

Chloe Kelly was overjoyed after scoring the goal that helped England's senior football team bring home its first major trophy in 56 years. After giving England the lead, she took off her jersey and whirled it over her head followed by her teammates.

The celebration was likened to American player Brandi Chastain's iconic celebration after the USA's triumph in the FIFA Women's World Cup in 1999. The celebration was well received by fans and many said that it empowered women, as per the BBC.

Lionesses @Lionesses

July 2022: Scores the winner in the



So proud of you, May 2021: Suffers a serious knee injuryJuly 2022: Scores the winner in the #WEURO2022 finalSo proud of you, @Chloe_Kelly98 May 2021: Suffers a serious knee injuryJuly 2022: Scores the winner in the #WEURO2022 finalSo proud of you, @Chloe_Kelly98 ❤️ https://t.co/q9cLi2EvWl

Chloe Kelly spoke briefly to the press after the game and thanked everyone who supported England throughout the competition. She said that it was her dream to win the competition growing up. She also took some time to thank everyone who supported her during her rehab.

Kelly said (via SkySports):

"It's amazing, thank you everyone, this is what dreams are made of, as a young girl watching women's football. Wow, this is unbelievable."

She added:

"Thank you to everyone who played a part in my rehab. I always believed I'd be here, but to be here and score the winner, wow. These girls are amazing."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far