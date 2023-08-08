Chloe Kelly’s Women's World Cup penalty was more powerful than any shot in 2022-23 Premier League season

Chloe Kelly's thunderous penalty kick during England's captivating Women's World Cup showdown against Nigeria has set a new benchmark. Even the top strikers of the previous Premier League campaign could not match her effort for sheer power.

With neither team willing to yield, it was the 25-year-old Manchester City striker who took the final penalty of the shootout and secured the win for the Lionesses. With an unorthodox run-up, Kelly unleashed a ferocious strike that rocketed past Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, securing a triumphant advancement to the quarter-finals.

Breaking records at an astounding 110.79 km/h (69mph), Kelly's shot earned her a spot in the books as the fastest-recorded shot in FIFA Women's World Cup history. According to SportBible, the measurement was accurately calculated through the cutting-edge Connected Ball Technology integrated within the official Adidas Oceaunz match ball.

Beyond this record-setting feat, the statistics reveal an astonishing truth - Kelly's penalty possessed more sheer power than any goal fired in the previous Premier League season.

West Ham's dynamic forward, Said Benrahma, held the top spot with a strike of 107.2 km/h (66.6mph), a record now outshined by Kelly's jaw-dropping performance.

Reflecting on her game-changing penalty in a candid post-match interview, England's number 18 opened a window into her pre-kick mindset (via SportBible):

"Stepping up, I just thought I'm gonna score. That's the way I look at penalties."

Lauren James reflects on red card during Women's World Cup clash against Nigeria

Lauren James receives a yellow card

England's rising forward Lauren James has taken to social media to express her heartfelt remorse after receiving a red card during the Women's World Cup last-16 victory over Nigeria.

The 21-year-old starlet was sent off following a VAR review for a controversial stamp on Michelle Alozie's back during a fiercely contested match.

James' absence will be felt keenly as she faces suspension for the upcoming quarter-final clash against Colombia. Having notched up three goals and three assists, her contributions have been pivotal to England's journey so far.

The young striker conveyed her apology to Alozie, her England teammates, and the passionate fan base that has supported her journey (via BBC):

"All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened. Also, for our England fans and my teammates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience."

A potential extension of her ban to multiple games could potentially sideline her for the remainder of the Women's World Cup, even if England advances to the grand finale.