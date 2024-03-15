"Choose to take out a player who has sat on the bench" - Pundit unhappy with Manchester United star's inclusion in national team

Former Real Madrid midfielder Thomas Gravesen doesn't understand why Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen earned an international call-up.

Eriksen, 32, has not been a regular for Erik ten Hag's side this season, starting only 11 of 20 games across competitions, contributing a goal and an assist. Nevertheless, he has been included in Kasper Hjulmand's Denmark side to face Switzerland and the Faroe Islands in friendlies next week.

That hasn't convinced Gravesen, who reckons Eriksen hasn't played enough this season to merit an international call-up ahead of the more deserving Nicolai Vallys:

"It is completely scandalous that he has not selected Nicolai Vallys. It's a scandal of great proportions that we have a national coach who looks so little towards Denmark when there's a player running around with those qualities.

"When you look at the way he is playing football at the moment. And then they choose to take out a player who has sat on the bench at Manchester United, Christian Eriksen, just to maintain relations. The Christian Eriksen we all know, he is no longer there. Christian Eriksen doesn't play football anymore."

He concluded:

"Christian Eriksen sits on the bench and watches football. Christian Eriksen as we know him, he is no more. You must not fall back on the fact that you are only selected on merit. One must not single out Christian Eriksen only on his merits."

Eriksen has made 64 appearances across competitions for Manchester United since arriving in the summer of 2022, bagging three goals and 12 assists.

What Denmark boss said about including Manchester United's Christian Eriksen in squad

Christian Eriksen

Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand has explained why he selected Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen in his squad for the upcoming international break.

Despite not playing regularly for his club side, Hjulmand reckons Eriksen's quality is unmistable but admitted that it's imperative that his game time increases soon. He said (as per the aforementioned source):

"It's not the best situation as it is right now. I really, really hope that changes. I'm pretty sure we'll see a fit Christian. I know he is. But, of course, if it continues, it can become like it is with everyone else for Christian. There can be a concern about the level one can perform at if they don't get more playing time than what it is currently."

"I really hope it changes. A player as talented as Christian needs to play, and we certainly hope it changes at United. But it's not the best situation not to have played more."

Eriksen has 40 goals and 29 assists in 126 games for Denmark since 2010.