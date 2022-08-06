“Chooses to run about like a headless chicken”, “He’s our worst player” – Liverpool fans slam performance from ‘regular stinker’ during 2-2 draw with Fulham

Liverpool fans have slammed club captain Jordan Henderson for his poor showing in their 2-2 draw against Fulham on Saturday, August 6. The midfielder performed poorly, struggling to keep up with the intensity of the midfield battles.

While he had some bright spots, notably smashing the bar with a late chance at goal, it did nothing to alleviate the fans' unhappiness about his general performance.

The Anfield faithful took to Twitter to slam the midfielder. While some opined that the Liverpool captain seemed out of his depth, others wondered why he was starting games. Here is a selection of tweets:

alex @lfcalexx6 one of the things that pisses me off about Henderson is his conservation of energy, he knows he's 32 and his legs are gone by the 60th minute and he still chooses to run about like a headless chicken when we don't have the ball

. @V_K_7_8

. @V_K_7_8

His Game IQ is so bad

Thijs @lfcthijs I genuinely don’t get why we aren’t starting Elliott or Carvalho over Henderson if we are going to play him as an #8 I genuinely don’t get why we aren’t starting Elliott or Carvalho over Henderson if we are going to play him as an #8

Ciaron 🇦🇺 @Intelexcellence Hendo dropping a regular stinker. Wtf is he doing these days Hendo dropping a regular stinker. Wtf is he doing these days

Simon @SlMONLFC Henderson looks out of his depth lol Henderson looks out of his depth lol

sameer @brickmeer i hate henderson so much now, every small action irrationally irritates me, put this dog down man i hate henderson so much now, every small action irrationally irritates me, put this dog down man

Salad @youmadchief #Liverpool Henderson hoofs the ball again and gives it away. Concede a goal. He’s our worst player. #LIVFUL Henderson hoofs the ball again and gives it away. Concede a goal. He’s our worst player. #LIVFUL #Liverpool

The Reds will hope to improve on what was a poor display, especially as they were on the verge of conceding three points to a newly promoted side. Fulham, meanwhile, will have reason to be proud as they held the 2019-20 Premier League winners to a draw in the opening day fixture.

Liverpool 2-2 Fulham: Match Report

Premier League title hopefuls Liverpool played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in their first game of the campaign against new boys Fulham away at Craven Cottage. The west London side marked their return to the Premier League with a fine display against one of the best teams in Europe.

The Cottagers instantly threw Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s plans under the scanner when they took the lead through Aleksandar Mitrovic's header in the 32nd minute.

It was a remarkable goal that saw Reds right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold being beaten in the air by the Serbian striker. Mitrovic smashed the scoring charts last year in the Championship and has continued his exploits this season.

The Reds equalized in the second half after new signing Darwin Nunez found the back of the net off an assist from Mohamed Salah in the 64th minute. However, the stalemate didn't last long as Mitrovic drove into the box and won himself a penalty after a foul from Virgil van Dijk.

The striker scored the penalty, but Fulham were unable to keep the Reds from showcasing superior quality in the final third. A short tussle in the box saw a shot from Salah roll into the goal to bring Liverpool on level terms again.

Although they had five minutes of injury time, neither side was able to take more than one point from the game.

