"Choosing between them is difficult" - When Louis van Gaal made bold comments on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Former Manchester United coach Louis van Gaal provided an interesting take while choosing the better player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Van Gaal claims he would go with team players in his squads, and for that reason, the Portugal icon wins this debate.

Despite both players moving out of European football, this conversation does not seem to end. While speaking with Spanish radio station Onda Cero, the ex-Netherlands boss said (via Indian Express):

"And the big question, Messi or Cristiano? The best players of this period are Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Choosing between them is difficult. Ronaldo has more results than Messi in titles. Messi has more individual awards, but Ronaldo is more of a team player."

"So you have to choose, I’m more of a team coach than an individual player. Messi may be the best football player, but you have to play as a team."

Messi has indeed won more Ballon d'Or trophies, managing seven compared to Ronaldo's five. Furthermore, the former Barcelona man was finally able to get his hands on the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy last year. The highest honor in international football continues to elude the Al-Nassr striker.

"Now there’s no debate"- When James Maddison settled the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison made his feelings clear about the better player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Taking to his X account, the former Leicester City man shared his love for the Argentina icon following the nation's FIFA World Cup triumph.

The South American nation defeated France on penalties in the tournament's final last year. Claiming that the debate was settled in favour of Messi even before he won the highest honor in international football, Maddison said:

"For those who know football know that tonight's result didn’t determine whether Messi was the best player ever or not. But yet I’m so happy he did for the people who thought he needed it so now there’s no debate."

The Barcelona legend managed to get on the scoresheet twice the game ended level after extra time. However, Messi calmly slotted his penalty into the net during the shootout as Argentina went on to lift the World Cup trophy.