Chris Sutton believes Arsenal star 'has no future' at the club following snub in Gunners' loss to Liverpool in FA Cup fixture

Former Blackburn Rovers forward Chris Sutton believes Eddie Nketiah's time at Arsenal might be coming to an end.

Sutton's comments came on the back of the Gunners' 2-0 FA Cup third-round defeat to Liverpool at home on Sunday, January 7. Nketiah started the contest on the bench despite Gabriel Jesus missing out due to a knee injury, with Kai Havertz starting in a central role upfront.

The Englishman came on only in the 81st minute, moments after Jakub Kiwior's own-goal had put Liverpool in front. He had just one touch during his time on the pitch and completed his lone pass attempt while attempting no shots.

Havertz also struggled in his 88 minutes on the pitch, getting just two of his six shots on target and missing two big chances. The German, who has scored just 29 times in 81 career club matches as a center-forward, completed neither of his two dribbles and only 12 of his 18 passes.

Sutton believes Havertz starting ahead of Nketiah means the latter's time at the Emirates could be drawing to an end. The 1994-95 Premier League winner with Blackburn said on the It's All Kicking Off podcast (as quoted by TBR Football):

“I have to say, I have an opinion on Kai Havertz, if I’m Eddie Nketiah I’m wondering how I’m benched and I don’t have a future at Arsenal if I’m not starting as a central striker.

“He’s desperate, I get that, but what message does that send to Nketiah if Havertz is at number nine, what is Nketiah thinking? If I’m Nketiah I’m thinking I can’t stay at Arsenal any longer, if you play a guy who has been effected and has shackles on, come on, he has no future at Arsenal.”

This season, Havertz has played in the centre-forward role thrice and hasn't scored a goal. Nketiah, meanwhile, has scored six times in over 1200 minutes of action across competitions playing down the middle in attack this campaign.

Arsenal's struggles in front of goal seems them drop in Premier League standings and out of FA Cup

Arsenal have endured a rough few weeks, particularly in front of goal.

Mikel Arteta's side have scored just five times in their last seven matches across competitions. They have conceded only eight, but their lack of potency in the final third has led to them losing four of those games, winning just once.

The Gunners led the Premier League at Christmas after a 1-1 draw with Liverpool on December 23. However, defeats in their last two matches has seen them drop to fourth, five points adrift of the Reds in first place.

After exiting the EFL Cup in November and now the FA Cup, Arsenal need to find their shooting boots if they are to win the league or UEFA Champions League title.