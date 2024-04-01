Chris Sutton makes confident prediction ahead of Arsenal vs Luton Town

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has predicted an easy win for Arsenal in their Premier League meeting with strugglers Luton Town on Wednesday, April 3. The Hatters came close to defeating the Gunners in the reverse fixture, but the north London-based team secured a 4-3 win thanks to Declan Rice's stoppage-time winner.

Arsenal showed remarkable grit and fight in their league meeting with reigning champions Manchester City at the weekend, holding the Cityzens to a goalless draw at the Etihad. The result left the Gunners two points behind leaders Liverpool, while City are three points behind the Reds.

Writing for the BBC, Chris Sutton has claimed that Arsenal should easily deal with Luton Town at the Emirates Stadium. He referenced their last meeting at Kenilworth Road, but expects this tie to be much less dramatic and straightforward for Mikel Arteta's side. He wrote:

"Arsenal needed a last-gasp Declan Rice goal to clinch a crazy 4-3 win last time these teams met, but it won't be anywhere near as close at the Emirates."

"Luton will have a go, we know that, but the Gunners showed how strong they are defensively in Sunday's goalless draw with Manchester City and I am expecting them to control this game from the start."

Sutton's prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Luton Town

Luton Town have provided excellent entertainment in the Premier League this season with their courageous displays against the big teams. However, they will come up against an Arsenal side that have let in just four league goals since the turn of the year.

The last time the Hatters failed to score in the league was during a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United in November.

Arsenal defender unhappy following draw with Manchester City

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba put on a colossal display against Erling Haaland as his side held Manchester City to a goalless stalemate. The France international was, however, not entirely satisfied with the result, as he believes his side should have won.

Speaking to the media after the match, the 23-year-old said (via 90min):

"No we cannot be satisfied when we draw, but it is OK. We learn from some games when we we cannot win, we don't have to lose. That's why we did well. So yeah, we leave with one point but we are not satisfied."

Saliba was named man of the match after his battling performance at the back helped the Gunners restrict City to just one attempt on target. Haaland, in particular, was left frustrated as he could hardly get a sniff all game and registered zero shots on target.

Poll : Will Arsenal keep a clean sheet vs Luton? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion