Chris Sutton makes prediction for PL encounter between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has predicted Liverpool to comfortably defeat Nottingham Forest in their upcoming clash at Anfield on Sunday, October 29.

Jurgen Klopp's men have had a decent start to their 2023-24 Premier League campaign, rising to fourth in the standings with 20 points from nine games. They have only lost one game so far and are just three points behind league leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

In contrast, Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest have had a mixed start to their season, languishing in 15th place with 10 points. Despite starting the campaign strongly, they are winless in their last five games, drawing four.

Liverpool will be confident of securing all three points. They are unbeaten in their last 24 home games against Nottingham, winning 19, and drawing five.

Sutton had a similar opinion in his match preview. Providing his prediction for the game, he wrote (via BBC Sport):

"Nottingham Forest's away form is clearly much improved but a trip to Anfield is a pretty daunting task right now. Sophia and Hetty say 1-1 for this one but I am bringing in my son Harry, who is a Liverpool fan, to make the call here."

He added:

"Harry says Mohamed Salah has scored in every home league game this season, and also that Liverpool don't lose at Anfield. He's gone for them to win 3-0 and, although I am not convinced they will keep a clean sheet, I will go along with that."

Sutton's Prediction: 3-0

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones reveals how a change in mindset enabled him to earn his way back into the starting XI

Liverpool star Curtis Jones recently revealed how a change in mindset aided him in becoming a key component of Jurgen Klopp's midfield in recent times.

The 22-year-old recently captained the club for the first time against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup. But his Reds career was in limbo at the start of last season due to issues with various injuries.

Fortunately, Jones was able to overcome the adversity and win his place back in the starting XI towards the end of the season. He has continued that this campaign, making seven appearances across all competitions.

During a recent pre-match press conference, Jones said (via Liverpool's official website):

“As an academy kid I was always a kid who jumped up the age groups. Then I came into the first team and I kind of felt like I hit a wall, and I couldn’t really take the next step."

“So it was more just going over my game and seeing where the improvements were. I’ve always been a lad who just wanted to go and score goals and pick up the ball and run, you know. But it was at the point where then I learned, ‘OK, there’s more the gaffer and staff want."

He added:

“Now the fans are all saying about how I go and press. I’ve never been a kid who thought about being the first one to go and press or to try to run the most, so I’ve added that in my game. I’m trying to work on just the overall package. I’ve still got a lot of things to learn, but I’m getting there.”

Jones has made 104 appearances in total, scoring 11 goals and providing 11 assists.