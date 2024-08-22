Chris Sutton makes score prediction for Brighton vs Manchester United PL clash

Chris Sutton has predicted Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion to play out a 1-1 draw in their Premier League clash on Saturday, August 24. The Red Devils will take on the Seagulls at the Amex Stadium.

Erik ten Hag's side started their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win against Fulham. It wasn't smooth sailing by any means, as the Red Devils had to rely on a late Joshua Zirkzee goal to secure all three points at home.

Brighton, meanwhile, recorded an impressive 3-0 win against Everton at Goodison Park in their league opener. Fabian Hurzeler has gotten off to a winning start to his stint as the Brighton boss.

Trending

Sutton has now shared his prediction for the upcoming clash between United and Brighton, writing in his column for the BBC:

"Getting off to a winning start in the Premier League was important for Erik ten Hag, albeit Manchester United didn't hit the heights they're maybe capable of."

Sutton added:

"Lisandro Martinez is going to be the key for them this season. I know everybody talks about attacking players, but they missed him for large parts of last season and he gives them a bit of steel at the back."

The former Chelsea forward continued:

"I predicted Brighton to lose at Everton and they won easily in the end. They like a left-field appointment and Fabian Hurzeler has made a really good start. It's always important to get their first win under your belt as a new manager to get that belief that your message is getting across."

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Brighton vs Manchester United: Recent head-to-head

Brighton and Manchester United won one game each in their two Premier League encounters last season. The Red Devils won 2-0 at the Amex but lost 3-1 at Old Trafford.

The Seagulls have won four of the last five league games between the two sides. Fabian Hurzeler has had a promising start to his Brighton tenure after taking over from Roberto De Zerbi.

Erik ten Hag, on the other hand, remains under scrutiny. His team finished eighth in the league last season, their worst finish of the Premier League era. Ten Hag's side have gotten off to a winning start this term, but Manchester United need to build on the Fulham win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback