Chris Sutton makes score prediction for Liverpool vs Brentford

Chris Sutton has predicted Liverpool to beat Brentford 3-1 in their upcoming Premier League clash on Sunday, August 25. The two sides will clash at Anfield as the Reds play their first home game of the season.

The Reds kicked off the Arne Slot era with a 2-0 win against Ipswich Town as Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah found the back of the net. Brentford, meanwhile, beat Crystal Palace 2-1 even without Ivan Toney.

While Sutton has predicted the Merseysiders to get an easy win, he thinks Brentford have the ability to find the back of the net. In his prediction for the BBC, Sutton said:

"Brentford have got a goal in them and Ivan Toney is back in training. There is talk of him going to Saudi Arabia, what a tragedy that would be at his age- he has plenty of time left to do that."

Sutton added:

"It was a really good win for Arne Slot's Liverpool at Ipswich, they had to work for it and he showed his ruthless side taking defender Jarell Quansah off at half-time and putting Ibrahima Konate on."

He concluded:

"Mo Salah looked good, he is ripped and looks fitter than ever. I think Liverpool's attack will be too strong for the Brentford backline but Brentford have a goal in them and I really like Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo."

Sutton's prediction: 3-1

Salah scored the Reds' opener against Ipswich and then set up Jota for the second goal, showing he is still pivotal to Liverpool's success. Thomas Frank's team, on the other hand, proved they can find the back of the net even when Toney is not on the pitch.

Liverpool's record against Brentford

Liverpool have won eight of their last 10 matches against Brentford, drawn one and lost one.

Last season, they beat Brentford 3-0 at Anfield with Salah bagging a brace and Jota scoring the other. The reverse fixture at the Gtech Community Stadium ended in a 4-1 win for the Merseysiders.

Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah, and Cody Gakpo were the scorers for Liverpool while Ivan Toney pulled one back for the Bees.

Arne Slot has started his Anfield stint with an impressive win and will be hoping to continue in the same vein against Brentford.

