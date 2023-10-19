Chris Sutton makes score prediction for the Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has predicted Liverpool to beat Everton in the upcoming Merseyside Derby clash at Anfield on Saturday, October 21.

Premier League football is set to return this weekend after a two-week hiatus due to the international break. Both Liverpool and Everton will be aiming to get off to a winning start.

The Reds have made a decent start to their 2023-24 campaign. They are fourth in the league standings with 17 points from eight games, three points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

On the other hand, Sean Dyche's Everton have been poor so far and are languishing in 16th with just seven points. The Reds have lost just one of their last 25 games against the Toffees, winning 11 and drawing 13. They will be confident of securing all three points in front of the Anfield faithful.

Sutton had a similar opinion in his match preview. Providing his prediction for the blockbuster clash, he wrote (via BBC Sport):

"Everton's overall record against Liverpool is pretty wretched, with one win home or away since 2010, and I can't see much changing this time. I don't think the Reds will run away with it but I've been very impressed by Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister in their midfield, and they have got so many talented attackers. It just feels like they will be too strong for the Toffees."

He added:

"Liverpool have beaten Everton by two goals at Anfield in each of the past two seasons, so I am going to go with that same scoreline. I would have gone with a goal for Everton but my daughter is telling me 2-0 again, so I am going to listen to her."

Sutton's Prediction: 2-0

Liverpool receive Cody Gakpo boost ahead of Everton clash

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has given the Reds a massive boost ahead of the much-anticipated Merseyside Derby after he was spotted in training on Thursday (October 19).

The Dutchman was subbed off at half-time during the Reds' 2-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur before the international break. He went down clutching his knee in pain after leveling the scores, leading to many fans fearing he'd suffered a serious injury.

Fortunately, Gakpo was cleared of any serious damage and appears to have recovered well during the international break. As per This is Anfield, he participated during the team warm-ups on Thursday but broadcasters weren't allowed to film full team training so it's unclear if he took part or not.

With Diogo Jota suspended, Jurgen Klopp will be depending on Gakpo to feature against Everton. The 24-year-old has scored three goals in eight appearances this season.