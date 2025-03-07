Chris Sutton makes score prediction for PL clash between Manchester United and Arsenal

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has backed Arsenal to defeat Manchester United in their upcoming Premier League showdown. The two sides are set to lock horns at Old Trafford on Sunday, March 9.

The Gunners' title aspirations have been dealt a massive blow in recent weeks as they have failed to win their last two league games. They are currently second in the league table with 54 points from 27 games, 13 points behind leaders Liverpool, with a game in hand.

However, to their credit, Mikel Arteta and Co. were at their very best during their midweek 7-1 win over PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League. They will be confident of securing all three points against the Red Devils, who most recently were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League.

Manchester United have been poor this season under Ruben Amorim, winning just two out of their last five league games. They are currently 14th in the league, with 33 points from 27 games.

Sutton wrote (via BBC Sport):

"I was in Eindhoven on Tuesday to cover Arsenal in the Champions League for 5 Live, and it's a lovely place. Eindhoven is the design capital of the Netherlands, known for being a city of innovation and creativity - two of the things Manchester United are sorely lacking at the moment."

"Arsenal have struggled to score in the Premier League but the goals were flowing freely for them against PSV and this feels like it is going to be another rearguard action for Manchester United, similar to the way they got past the Gunners in the FA Cup."

He added:

"United do seem to, somehow, raise their game against the better teams and that is the only way they are going to make this close. I still think Arsenal will win it, though. Tuesday was the first time I have seen Ethan Nwaneri play in the flesh and I was really impressed with his performance for Mikel Arteta's team."

"Declan Rice was immense in midfield and Martin Odegaard was excellent too. There has been some criticism of his form recently but he really delivered in that game. So, although United might try to make things hard for them, I definitely think Arsenal will find a way through. They won't score seven again, but this game has got all the hallmarks of ending up 1-0 to the Arsenal."

Sutton's Prediction: 0-1

What happened the last time Manchester United faced Arsenal in the Premier League?

Manchester United will be hoping to seal a shock result as they get set to host Arsenal this Sunday. However, in the reverse fixture earlier this season, the Gunners secured a comfortable 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium via goals from Jurrien Timber and William Saliba (December 5, 2024).

However, the Red Devils exacted their revenge just over a month later by knocking Mikel Arteta's men out of the FA Cup (January 12, 2025). Both Bruno Fernandes and Gabriel Magalhaes were on target, but the visitors held their nerve to win 5-3 on penalties to progress to the fourth round.

The Gunners will be firm favorites of sealing a win as they have won their last four league games against United, their largest winning streak against the latter in their PL history.

