Chris Sutton makes scoreline prediction for PL clash between Arsenal and Aston Villa

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has predicted the scoreline of the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Aston Villa scheduled for Saturday, January 18. Sutton tipped Mikel Arteta’s men to emerge victorious in the upcoming match.

Arsenal and Aston Villa will square off at the Emirates Stadium for their 22nd game of the 2024-25 Premier League season. Ahead of the match, the two sides sit in the second and seventh positions of the standings, respectively.

In his column for the BBC, Sutton recalled how Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa at Villa Park last season contributed to their title loss to Manchester City last season. He further said while Villa may be on a good run of form, the Gunners will build on their momentum from their win against Tottenham and emerge victorious.

''This was the game that did for Arsenal last season. They won 16 of their last 18 league games but had one bad half against Aston Villa and the defeat cost them the title. That memory must still hurt, but it might actually help Mikel Arteta's side focus on getting the job done this time.'

''Aston Villa come into this game after a good win at Everton but they allowed David Moyes' side to have a few opportunities. The Gunners deserved their win over Tottenham on Wednesday and I can see them building on that performance, by finding their ruthless touch.''

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

What Mikel Arteta said ahead of Arsenal vs Aston Villa clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be hoping that his team can build on their momentum when they face Unai Emery's men. Ahead of the game, the Spaniard recalled their defeat to Aston Villa last season and insisted that they are still difficult opponents.

Arteta said via the club's website:

"We're going to try to be as good as we possibly can tomorrow night, that's the objective. They are a really good side, that's why they beat us last season and proved as well when we played at Villa Park that they are very difficult opponents, so we'll prepare in the best way to win.

"If you want to be fighting for the top trophies with the top teams for 11 months like we've been doing the last two-and-a-half years now, you have to enjoy those kind of moments, circumstances or challenges and the pressure that comes with it because it's the beauty of it. We are playing to win and that's exactly where we want to be."

