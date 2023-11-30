Chris Sutton makes straightforward prediction for PL fixture between Liverpool and Fulham

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has backed Liverpool to defeat Fulham 3-0 in their upcoming Premier League fixture at Anfield on Sunday, December 3.

The Reds have made a strong start to their Premier League campaign, winning eight games, drawing four, and losing just one. They most recently held Manchester City to an important 1-1 draw at the Etihad and are third in the table with 28 points, two behind leaders Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. face a Fulham side that have struggled for goals this season. The Cottagers have netted just 13 goals in the league and are 14th with 15 points, having lost three out of their last five games.

Sutton made his prediction for the upcoming Premier League clash, writing (via BBC Sport):

"Fulham got a good win against Wolves on Monday, helped by a couple of big decisions going their way. They will need some more good fortune to get anything at Anfield, and I really don't see that happening."

"Liverpool picked up an important point at Etihad Stadium last weekend but all three are needed here. The Reds are without goalkeeper Alisson and Diogo Jota but they should be able to cope without them. I fancy Mohamed Salah to score, and Jurgen Klopp's side to win comfortably."

Sutton's Prediction: 3-0

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gives his verdict on Kostas Tsimikas' recent performances

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently admitted he was pleased with Kostas Tsimikas's recent performances against Brentford and Manchester City.

The Greece international has regularly featured in the Reds' starting XI at left-back following Andy Robertson's serious shoulder injury. He has made 12 appearances across all competitions, providing two assists.

During the pre-match press conference ahead of their fixture against LASK in the Europa League, Klopp said (via Liverpool's official website):

"Kosti needed obviously rhythm as well, it’s not that he was now flying since he came into the team but he knows that himself and it’s very important for a player who was waiting that long for a run of games, stuff like this, then you think just because you have the run of games, now it will work out. But it’s not like this. But he improved now, the last two games were really good."

The German tactician added:

"The game before the international break, Brentford, you could see how big the change was after he set up the goal, he was involved in Diogo’s goal as well and, yes, was much more stable as well. And we all know if he is stable then he can produce some beautiful things, especially crosses, set-pieces and all these kind of things, we need that. So, yeah, really, really happy."

Tsimikas was benched for Joe Gomez during the Reds' league fixture against Luton Town following a shaky performance against Nottingham Forest. However, he bounced back with two assists in the next game against Brentford.

The 27-year-old has been a decent understudy to Robertson when given an opportunity over the past three years. He has provided 14 assists in 72 appearances in total, helping Liverpool win two trophies.