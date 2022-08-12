Chris Sutton names ‘big thing’ Jurgen Klopp must do to help Liverpool secure massive win over Crystal Palace

Former English footballer Chris Sutton has asked Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to start Darwin Nunez against Crystal Palace. Sutton believes Nunez must start to ensure the Reds' register their first win of the season in gameweek 2.

Darwin Nunez came on as a substitute in the second half against Fulham on August 7. He scored one and assisted another in their 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage. Crystal Palace was beaten 2-0 by Arsenal in their first match on August 5.

The Reds will face Crystal Palace in their first home match at Anfield on August 15.

Predicting scores for the upcoming matches in the Premier League, Chris Sutton said that the Reds would have an easy first match at Anfield.

He said:

''Palace got off to a bad start losing at home to Arsenal, and things don't get any easier for them here. Liverpool cannot slip up again in this one after dropping points against Fulham.''

He added that Nunez should be the new striker upfront in place of Roberto Firmino.

''The Reds have got a few injury problems, but the big thing for Jurgen Klopp is that he has to start new striker Darwin Nunez. Even some fans would question Klopp if he leaves him on the bench, but I don't see that happening. This is going to be routine for Liverpool and a difficult night for Palace.''

Sutton predicted that the Reds will register a thumping 4-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Liverpool overtakes Manchester United as the most popular EPL club in the USA

According to the Morning Consult Survey, Liverpool have edged past Manchester United to become the most popular Premier League club in the USA. The survey concluded in August 2022 and has pipped the Reds ahead of Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City stand in third position on the list while Chelsea grab fourth position in the table. The Reds' success under Jurgen Klopp and Manchester United's trophy drought has turned the tides in the favor of the former.

