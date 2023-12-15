Chris Sutton names the "only way" Manchester United can beat Liverpool on Sunday

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton reckons Manchester United will need major refereeing decisions to go their way if they are to beat Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, December 17.

The Red Devils have struggled to get going under Erik ten Hag this season. They have already been knocked out of the EFL Cup and the UEFA Champions League, losing 12 out of their 24 games across competitions.

Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League standings with 27 points from 10 games, 10 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool. The Reds, meanwhile, have looked impressive this season, accumulating 11 wins, four draws, and a win in the league thus far.

Sutton gave his prediction for the upcoming Premier League clash at Anfield, backing Liverpool to beat Manchester United in the high-voltage game.

"With the attacking players that Liverpool have got, I am absolutely certain that they will win. I honestly don't think United have a chance. The injuries that defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw suffered against Bayern are a blow for Erik ten Hag's side and, at the other end, they barely carry a threat," he wrote in his column for BBC Sport.

"United can only win by playing counter-attack but for that to work their forwards will need to offer far more than we've seen from them recently. Maybe Antony will chop inside and bend one into the top corner this time, but I doubt it - he hasn't scored yet this season," Sutton continued.

"It is possible we will see some more brilliance from Alejandro Garnacho, and his pace could cause Liverpool problems down their right side. But I don't really know whether Rasmus Hojlund is any good or not, because the service he gets is non-existent," he added.

With Manchester United scoring just 18 Premier League goals this season, Sutton feels the Red Devils won't pose much of a threat to Liverpool going forward.

"In United's midfield I've watched Sofyan Amrabat closely in the past couple of games - I was at Old Trafford to see them play Bournemouth and Bayern - and he is not a player who gets the ball on the half-turn and starts off passing moves," he explained.

"Scott McTominay can nick a goal but it is not like you ever see him really getting into pockets of space and opening up teams. Going forward, the combinations are just not there in the United team. They have only scored 18 goals in 16 league games this season, and they just don't carry a big enough threat," Sutton continued.

"United still haven't beaten anyone in the top half of the table, either. How can they win this game? There is just no way, unless some huge refereeing decisions go their way. Liverpool are not just in the top half, they are a top team and they are in top spot - and they are going to spank them," he concluded.

Sutton's Prediction: Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United

Liverpool fall to 2-1 defeat in Europa League ahead of Manchester United clash

Liverpool remain the heavy favorites to defeat Manchester United in their upcoming Premier League clash on Sunday. However, Erik ten Hag and company will be happy to see the Reds lose 2-1 against Belgian outfit Union Saint-Gilloise in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The Merseyside giants had already booked their spot in the knockout rounds of the Europa League, finishing as group winners. So Jurgen Klopp opted to rest most of his senior players and instead handed opportunities to the likes of Kaide Gordon, Conor Bradley, Luke Chambers, and Ben Doak to impress.

Unfortunately, Union Saint-Gilloise put in an impressive home performance and were deserved winners. Mohamed Amoura (32') and Cameron Puertas (43') were on target for the hosts, while Jarell Quansah (39') scored a good goal for the Reds.