“They don’t concede many goals” – Chris Sutton offers his prediction as Manchester United prepare to face Everton away from home

Manchester United face Everton in the Premier League at Goodison Park this Sunday, and Chris Sutton has made his predictions for the game. The former player discussed the two teams and how they have progressed under new management.

On BBC, Sutton said:

"Everton were not at their best against Southampton last time out, but they still got the win and I see some really good signs when I watch Frank Lampard's side.

"They don't concede many goals - seven in eight league matches, which is the best defensive record in the top flight. That means they are always in the game even though they don't create many chances."

Sutton concluded by saying:

"Manchester United looked shell-shocked at times during last weekend's Manchester derby but City can do that to anyone, and I still think United have made some progress under Erik ten Hag in the past few weeks.

"I am expecting Everton to be quite ferocious in the way they attack United, especially under the lights at Goodison Park, but I am thinking the points are going to be shared."

The reason for the odd 7pm kickoff time for Manchester United vs Everton

The two sides are set to face each other on Sunday at 7pm UK time, which is unusual. Premier League weekend fixtures often take place either early or late afternoons. However, according to FourFourTwo, the situation has changed for this particular match due to the television rights holders.

BT Sport cannot use their standard Saturday 12:30pm slot for this match because a 48-hour gap is required between a team's fixtures. With Manchester United playing in the Europa League on Thursday, the broadcasters had no choice but to move the game to 7pm on Sunday. This is notably part of the broadcasting deal that BT has with the Premier League.

