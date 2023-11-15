Chris Sutton pinpoints area Liverpool have the edge over Arsenal in Premier League title race

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has pin-pointed one area where Liverpool have the edge over Arsenal in the Premier League title race this season. The Englishman explained that Jurgen Klopp's side have the upper hand because they've got better attacking options in their ranks.

The race for the Premier League title has taken on a more competitive outlook this season. Last term, it was Arsenal that went toe-to-toe with Manchester City for the title. This season, however, Liverpool have joined the battle, alongside Tottenham Hotspur.

As it stands the Reds occupy the second position in the table with 27 points from 12 games. They are tied on the same points with the Gunners who are ranked third in the standings based on goal difference.

A look at other parameters on the table shows that both teams are doing well, especially in the attacking department. Jurgen Klopp's men have scored 27 goals in the English top flight so far; Mikel Arteta's men have 26 to their name.

Regardless, Chris Sutton believes the Reds have better attacking options and as such, have the advantage over the Gunners in the race for the title this term.

“The issue with Arsenal is that, and I think Alan Shearer said about Eddie Nketiah not being an elite striker, and I think everybody feels there is maybe the thought there is a bit of a void in that centre-forward position for Arsenal, whereas Liverpool have that covered," the pundit said on BBC's Monday Night Club.

"Arteta can play Jesus, Nketiah; he can play Trossard if he wants as a false nine, but they don’t have the options that Liverpool have,” he added.

What's next for Liverpool and Arsenal?

Liverpool and Arsenal will have the opportunity to reflect and re-strategize, with the international break active this week. The two sides already have most of their players back on national team duty ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

The Gunners will be back in action in the Premier League on November 25 when they take on Brentford in a vital clash away from home. The Reds, meanwhile will go head-to-head with Manchester City in a top-of-the-table clash at the Etihad Stadium on the same day.

Both Klopp and Arteta will need to keep an eye on Tottenham in the title race. Spurs are only one point behind them in the table and have shown that they mean business with their performances in the league so far.