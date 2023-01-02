Chris Sutton predicts result of Brentford v Liverpool and singles out Reds attacker for special praise

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has predicted the result of Liverpool's Premier League clash against Brentford on 2 December at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Reds come into this game on the back of four consecutive league wins, including their latest 2-1 triumph against Leicester City at Anfield. Darwin Nunez put in a mixed performance that day, a trend that has been going on for a few weeks.

The Uruguay international seems to be doing everything right to get into good scoring positions. However, his decision-making in the final third and the finishing seem to be lacking at crucial moments.

He has scored five goals and provided two assists in 12 league games, but could have had far more given how many chances he gets to score in each game. Sutton has backed the former SL Benfica striker to score against the Bees and help his team win 2-1 away from home.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Jurgen Klopp says Darwin Nunez reminds him of a younger Robert Lewandowski Jurgen Klopp says Darwin Nunez reminds him of a younger Robert Lewandowski 👀 https://t.co/Q7fdFauXfc

In his BBC column, he wrote:

"This fixture ended up in a 3-3 draw last season, in an absolutely cracking match. Brentford will have a real go at Liverpool again this time, but I think their hopes rest heavily on the fitness of striker Ivan Toney, after he was injured in their win over West Ham.

"Whether Toney is fit or not, Liverpool will still create plenty of chances at the other end and I am actually a big fan of Darwin Nunez, who is in my Fantasy team. He has missed a few opportunities recently, but he is going to come good here."

Brentford secured a thrilling 3-3 draw against Liverpool at home in September 2021. Manager Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to avoid sharing the spoils this time around.

Brentford boss gives Ivan Toney injury update for Liverpool clash

Brentford striker Ivan Toney scored his 12th league goal in 16 games this season when he netted in his team's 2-0 win against West Ham United.

ODDSbible @ODDSbible Ivan Toney did the ‘irons’ celebration… great shithousery ⚒ Ivan Toney did the ‘irons’ celebration… great shithousery ⚒😂 https://t.co/JqmcF8PhbP

But he was stretchered off in stoppage time following an injury setback. Speaking after his team's win at the London Stadium on 30 December, manager Thomas Frank said (h/t LiverpoolWorld):

"Of course, it didn’t look great, but I’ve also been in this game long enough to know that you never know exactly what it is until it’s been assessed over the following days.

"Hopefully it’s a minor injury, a minor thing, there’s a good chance for that, but of course it could be worse. We don’t know yet.”

