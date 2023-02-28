Chris Sutton predicts result of FA Cup clash between Manchester United and West Ham

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton believes Manchester United will win their upcoming FA Cup clash against West Ham United on Wednesday (March 1). The Red Devils are set to lock horns with the Hammers in the fifth round of the tournament at Old Trafford.

Sutton has predicted a 2-0 scoreline for the encounter in favor of Erik ten Hag's side. In his column for BBC Sport, the Englishman wrote:

"My 606 co-host Robbie Savage says Erik ten Hag is the best manager in the world following Manchester United's Carabao Cup triumph. Ten Hag is doing an excellent job but I can't help thinking Robbie has got a bit carried away there, just for a change. I can see why Manchester United fans are getting excited about what is to come, though. I also see them winning this tie pretty comfortably."

He added on West Ham:

"West Ham got a big win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday but they are still in trouble at the bottom of the Premier League table and they will definitely make changes with their weekend trip to Brighton in mind. The Hammers looked more like the team they were last season with the way they attacked Forest, but we might see their second-string at Old Trafford and the result will reflect that, with a routine home win."

Manchester United won the Carabao Cup over the weekend (February 26) after beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the final. Casemiro and Marcus Rashford scored for the Premier League giants.

The Red Devils will be looking to continue their impressive form this season by progressing through in the FA Cup as well.

West Ham, meanwhile, come into the game on the back of a big 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest at home in the Premier League on February 25.

"This is the right club for me" - Erik ten Hag ecstatic after Manchester United's Carabao Cup victory

Manchester United have been searching for the right man to coach the team ever since the departure of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. Ten Hag, who was appointed last summer, has now won a trophy in his debut season in charge.

The Dutch boss, who seems to have earned the respect of the club's fanbase, was elated after his side's Carabao Cup victory. The triumph ended the club's six-year wait for a trophy.

Following the final, Ten Hag was asked whether the win justified his move to Old Trafford. He said (per the club's official website):

"I just love United. When I see our shirts, when I see our bond with the fans, when I see Old Trafford, when I see [a] legacy like Sir Alex [Ferguson] left. So many big players were developed in United teams and it makes a big impression – we want to do the same."

He added:

“This team wants to make its own history, its own legacy. When this opportunity came, I thought this is the right club for me, I want to be a part of it.”

Manchester United have been in stellar form in the Premier League as well. The Red Devils are currently third in the league table, eight points behind leaders Arsenal.

