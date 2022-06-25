“Christ, I’m looking at myself here” – Liverpool legend reacts to watching new Reds signing Calvin Ramsay play

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has been impressed by the club's latest recruit Clavin Ramsay. The 18-year-old full-back arrived at Anfield from Scottish side Aberdeen for an initial fee of £4.5 million.

There are some striking similarities between Calvin Ramsay and Steve Nicol's transfer to Liverpool. Nicol was signed as an understudy to Phil Neal, a recognized star in the squad. Similarly, Ramsay is signed as a backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Steve Nicol could also see similarities in style of play as Ramsay. The former Reds player has seen a few videos of the former Aberdeen youngster on YouTube. Nicol was quoted as saying the following in that regard (via the Daily Mail):

"Christ, I’m looking at myself here. He's getting the ball at full-back and dribbling past people. He runs with the ball a lot. Right away, it reminded me of me!"

Steve Nicol also recollected how other Scottish players in the squad like Kenny Dalglish and Alan Hansen made him feel at home.

He believes that Andy Robertson will play the same role for Calvin Ramsay to help him get settled in a dressing room full of superstars. Nicol said:

"The first time I went in I was changing next to Kenny and two over was big Al (Hansen). The fact they were a lot of Scottish guys there, I’m going to say they looked after me — but by looking after me, I mean they wound the c**p out of me relentlessly! I kind of felt at home straight away because of that. That squad of players, as great as they were, European champions, everyone was together."

He added:

"They made it easy for me. And when I look at this Liverpool squad now, they look really together, too. No doubt Robbo will be the first one that will look after Ramsay, so I expect it just to be the same."

Liverpool have signed three players in the summer transfer window

Liverpool have signed three first-team players in the ongoing summer transfer window. The window began with the Reds confirming the arrival of 19-year-old attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho from newly-promoted Fulham.

The Reds would then go on to sign their marquee player in the transfer market. Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez arrived from Portuguese side SL Benfica for an initial fee of £64 million.

The deal could, however, rise to a club-record fee of £85 million based on add-ons.

Calvin Ramsay was the third new arrival at Anfield. According to The Times journalist Paul Joyce, the Scotsman could very well be Liverpool's final incoming of the 2022 summer transfer window.

