Christophe Galtier responds to news of ‘decisive’ Cristiano Ronaldo missing Al-Nassr’s AFC Champions League clash against Al-Duhail 

Al Duhail manager Christopher Galtier has admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo missing the AFC Champions League match against Al-Duhail is poignant. He wanted to face the Al Nassr star because he wanted his players to come up against the best.

Speaking to the media, Galtier admitted that he is not looking at Ronaldo's absence as a positive for his players. He was quick to rebuff any suggestions that his side had got a big boost with the Portuguese superstar missing the game.

He said via 9NFCBALL:

"The absence of the decisive Cristiano Ronaldo tomorrow is poignant."

The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager also spoke about Ronald last month and heaped praise on him. Labeling the Al Nassr star the best player in the world, Christopher Galtier said via GOAL:

"When you face Ronaldo, there isn't much you can do. He scored two beautiful goals. I'm at a loss for words to describe him. What he did is extraordinary for a 38-year-old. He's still the best player in the world."

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in the first meeting between the two sides last month. The goals helped Al Nassr win 4-3 at home to Al Duhail.

Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Al Nassr vs Al Duhail

Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will not take part in the game against Al Duhail scheduled to be played on Tuesday, September 7.

Castro has revealed that they were working on the forward's workload management and need to give him the rest today.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Castro was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"Cristiano Ronaldo will not participate in the Al-Duhail match because he is tired due to his many participations. I know that there are those who want to see him, but he needs to rest. He is not ready today, but we have many stars. I did not decide to exclude the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, but his capabilities decided that. Because 48 hours ago he played a match, and before that he played 120 minutes."

Earlier this month, he heaped praise on the Portuguese star and said:

"He makes everything look easy. It's a fantastic goal. Cristiano is number 1 in the world. He's a fantastic person and a professional. It's incredible. For me, he's an example for all the world and deserves the best always. It's fantastic."

Al Nassr are on top of their AFC Champions League group after winning all three matches. They have scored nine goals in the three matches so far and conceded just four.