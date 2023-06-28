"Cinema owes an Oscar to Lionel Messi", "Better than Tom Hanks" - Fans react as Lionel Messi makes acting debut in Argentine TV show

Argentine captain Lionel Messi made his acting debut in Argentine TV show Los Protectores. Fans on Twitter reacted to the development.

Messi played a side role in the latest episode of the aforementioned TV show. In the show, fans asked Messi for his signature, while proposing a business plan, but Messi responded (via GOAL):

"It seems to me that you are misplaced. They did not tell me this. They said that they were going to tell me about a different project."

Andres Para, an actor of the show, said about Messi's acting:

“It has really surprised us all, not only his human quality, but also his acting."

It marked the first time Messi appeared in an acting role. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that fans are excited to see the Argentine in his new avatar. One reacted by tweeting:

"Cinema owes an Oscar to Lionel Messi."

"Messi is officially the best actor of all time. Better than Tom Hanks."

Here are some of the best tweets about the player who's set to join MLS club Inter Miami:

Mundo Albiceleste ⭐🌟⭐🇦🇷 @MundoAlbicelest Lionel Messi acting in Los Protectores!

Lionel Messi acting in Los Protectores! 🚨 Lionel Messi acting in Los Protectores!https://t.co/ovIBoXpEsU

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Mundo Albiceleste ⭐🌟⭐🇦🇷 @MundoAlbicelest Lionel Messi acting in Los Protectores!

Khotso Nkhathojr @KhotsoNkhathoj1 This is why Messi is the GREATEST actor of all time!

Khotso Nkhathojr @KhotsoNkhathoj1 @RoyNemer This is why Messi is the GREATEST actor of all time! @RoyNemer This is why Messi is the GREATEST actor of all time!

@LaraIsha4 Messi is officially the best actor of all time. Better than Tom Hanks

When Diego Milito was asked to pick between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona

Former Argentina striker Diego Milito was recently asked to pick between Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi. Both players led their country to FIFA World Cup glory.

While Maradona was the hero of the 1986 edition of the tournament, Messi led his side to glory in 2022. When asked to pick between Messi and Maradona, Milito said (via Albiceleste Talk):

“This is like saying who do you love more, your mother or your father? It's difficult. We have to enjoy both of them because they are the greatest players in the history, and both were born in Argentina. This makes us proud.”

Messi and Maradona are both legends and are both immensely adored by fans. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Milito was reluctant to provide a clear-cut response on the matter.

