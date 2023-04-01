"City are gonna run riot", "Big mistake from Klopp" - Liverpool fans are furious as Jurgen Klopp benches star player

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has opted to place Darwin Nunez on the bench for their highly anticipated clash against Manchester City at the Etihad. This has seen the Anfield faithful take to Twitter to reveal their unhappiness with the German tactician's decision.

Darwin Nunez has been a force to reckon with in recent weeks, racking up four goals in his last ten appearances for the club, with two coming against Manchester United. However, he will be looking to make an impact from the bench in this game, and the fans are not pleased with this.

Here is a selection of tweets from furious Liverpool fans:

John O Sullivan @Corballyred @LFC Every time I see a midfield selection this season I just get angry @LFC Every time I see a midfield selection this season I just get angry

Liam 💫 @LiamMLFC @LFC Wow it wasn’t an April fool, Nunez is on the bench @LFC Wow it wasn’t an April fool, Nunez is on the bench 😭

Thomas @TMLFC19 @LFC There is absolutely no reason to not play Nunez @LFC There is absolutely no reason to not play Nunez

$TE MCGREAL @SteMcgreal Very poor team from Klopp, nunez benched, Hendo the Judas starts what is he doing 🤦🏻‍♂️



City r gonna run riot here Very poor team from Klopp, nunez benched, Hendo the Judas starts what is he doing 🤦🏻‍♂️City r gonna run riot here

Manchester City invite Liverpool to the Etihad

The Premier League is back with a bang and fans all around the world are eagerly awaiting a mouth-watering clash between two of the league's biggest heavyweights. Manchester City and Liverpool are set to face off in a blockbuster fixture at the Etihad Stadium, and the anticipation is at an all-time high.

The pressure is on Manchester City as they trail league leaders Arsenal by eight points, and their hopes of retaining the Premier League title are hanging by a thread. With a game in hand, the Citizens need to kick-start their season and put together a string of positive results if they are to have any chance of catching up to the Gunners.

Pep Guardiola's side have had an up-and-down season so far, but they come into this game on the back of a strong run of form before the international break. The Cityzens will be looking to pick up from where they left off and put in a strong performance against Liverpool.

As we approach the business end of the season, Liverpool's hopes of silverware have all but evaporated. Despite their recent successes under Jurgen Klopp, the Reds have struggled for consistency, particularly away from home, and have endured a trophyless campaign.

Their struggles on the road have been well-documented, with the side picking up only 12 points from 13 Premier League matches away from Anfield. Seven losses and six games without a goal have contributed to their downfall, leaving Klopp with a lot of work to do to turn things around.

Their recent results have been a mixed bag, with a 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United followed by back-to-back 1-0 defeats against Bournemouth and Real Madrid. The latter confirmed their elimination from the Champions League last 16, compounding their misery.

Their loss at Bournemouth was their eighth in the Premier League this season, leaving them languishing in sixth place in the table, five points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, although they do have two games in hand.

