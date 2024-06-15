“Class finisher” - Mohammed Kudus predicts Euro 2024 Golden Boot winner

West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus has predicted the Golden Boot winner at EURO 2024 as Harry Kane, with the tournament now in full swing. The versatile attacker is part of the Ghana national team, which means he isn't eligible to play in the competition.

However, that did not stop him from giving his predictions for the EUROs as he had a sit down with his club West Ham. Asked about who the top scorer of the tournament would be, Kudus made it clear that Kane was set to run things for England in Germany (via West Ham's official handle):

"I'll go for Harry Kane. Class finisher."

Kane completed the 2023-24 season with Bayern Munich without a trophy, but he scored a mind-boggling 36 goals in merely 32 league games for the Bavarians.

Mohammed Kudus also predicted Jude Bellingham to be the player of the tournament, eventually adding his prediction for the winner of EURO 2024:

"I mean, if Harry Kane is going to be the top scorer and [Jude] Bellingham is going to win [the player of] the tournament, I guess it's pretty obvious. I'll go for England."

The Three Lions will certainly be hoping they can meet up to Kudus' expectations for them and potentially secure the trophy.

EURO 2024: 16 goals in four games so far

The EUROs have already begun in full swing, with Germany opening the tournament as hosts, handing Scotland a 5-1 beating. It was an embarrassing match for Scotland as they went down to 10 men early on, and the hosts simply dominated them for the vast majority of the game.

Switzerland were the more clinical side when they faced Hungary in the other game in EURO 2024's Group A. Hungary struggled to put their chances in the net, while their opponents seemed to have more freedom to do so, winning 3-1.

Spain and Croatia faced each other in Group B, and it was clear that La Roja were the better side, as they powered through with a 3-0 win. Luka Modric's impressive qualities were no match for the Spaniards, who opened up Croatia's midfield and defense often and found the net just as often.

In the second group B game of EURO 2024, Albania began by opening the scoring with just 1 minute on the clock. Italy made amends soon enough, scoring twice inside 16 minutes to ensure they finished off the game with a much-needed three points.