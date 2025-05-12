“Classless of the highest order” - Liverpool legend slams fans over decision to boo Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield during draw vs Arsenal

Steve Nicol has slammed Liverpool fans for booing Trent Alexander-Arnold in their Premier League clash against Arsenal on Sunday. He said that anyone who has played for or still plays for the club should not be booed.
On March 5, 2025, Alexander-Arnold announced his decision to leave the Merseysiders this summer upon the expiration of his contract. This led to widespread criticism from the club's fans on social media. The Reds then hosted Arsenal at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.
Alexander-Arnold started on the bench. He came on in the 67th minute to replace Conor Bradley and was met with boos around the stadium. After the game, Steve Nicol said on ESPN FC that he was shocked to hear it. He said (via Rousing the Kop):
“I almost rewound my screen because I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. I was absolutely disgusted. I did not think that was what Liverpool fans were like, I didn’t think that’s what Liverpool’s history was about.
“Everybody who returns to Anfield, or has played for Liverpool should never in my opinion ever be booed. I would love to say it was the usual small minority but unfortunately it wasn’t. It was too many of them, it almost seemed 50/50.”
The match ended in a 2-2 draw despite Arsenal going down to 10 men after Mikel Merino's sending off in the 79th minute.
Arne Slot if he'll consider leaving Trent Alexander-Arnold out of Liverpool's squads after reaction against Arsenal
Arne Slot was extensively asked about the Anfield crowd's reaction to Trent Alexander-Arnold against Arsenal. He asserted that it is important for him to try to win the game, and while there was booing, there were people clapping as well.
The Dutchman was then asked if he would consider removing the right-back from the squad for their remaining two games. He answered (via Liverpoolfc.com):
"The thing I consider is I want to win a game of football and if we think we can win this one with Trent, I owe it to his teammates and to the fans, because they hired me to win as many games of football as possible. If I think there is a better chance of winning it with Trent, I will.
"If I think – which I don’t – that it is a distraction or whatever can happen for us not to play a good game of football, then I might, might, might make another decision. But I think Trent showed today why I brought him in because he was very close with a few fantastic crosses for us to win the game."
Alexander-Arnold came through Liverpool's academy and has recorded 23 goals and 92 assists in 353 games for them. He is reportedly set to join Real Madrid as a free agent this summer.