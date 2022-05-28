Claude Makelele names 3 players who will score in Champions League final as he makes bold prediction for Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Claude Makelele has predicted his former side Real Madrid will beat Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris on May 28. The former French midfielder has also named Karim Benzema, Rodrygo and Luka Modric as potential goalscorers for Los Blancos in the final.

Makelele also predicted Luka Modric as the Man of the Match in the final in Paris. The 2002 Champions League winner with Real Madrid believes Los Blancos' pedigree in the tournament gives them the advantage in the final.

Speaking on UEFA's official website, Claude Makelele was quoted as saying the following:

"Who will score for Madrid? Benzema, Rodrigo and Modrić. Player of the Match? Modrić. It will be difficult. Both managers are very good. I think it will depend on the players. Both teams have experienced players, leadership players also, and I think the advantage is for Madrid. It’s a club that was born to win the Champions League; we have seen that for many years."

This is Liverpool and Real Madrid's second meeting in the Champions League final in recent history. The two sides faced one another in the final back in 2018 in Kiev. The La Liga giants secured a 3-1 win on that occasion. A brace from Gareth Bale and a goal from Karim Benzema was enough for Los Blancos to win them their 13th European Cup.

The two sides also faced each other in the quarterfinals last season as well. Real Madrid secured a 3-1 aggregate win over Liverpool following a win in Spain in the first leg. The second leg ended 0-0 last year.

Liverpool and Real Madrid look to add the Champions League trophy to a successful 2021-22 season

Both Real Madrid and Liverpool have had a successful 2021-22 season even before the Champions League final. Carlo Ancelotti's side will come into the game as La Liga champions. They finished 13 points clear of second-placed Barcelona at the end of 38 games in the league.

SPORTbible @sportbible Liverpool have contested every fixture possible this season.



Today's Champions League final against Real Madrid will be their 63rd game of a marathon campaign. Liverpool have contested every fixture possible this season.Today's Champions League final against Real Madrid will be their 63rd game of a marathon campaign. https://t.co/5i2ljc5jco

Liverpool, on the other hand, finished second in the Premier League, just one point behind champions Manchester City. However, the Reds did win two domestic trophies earlier this season. Jurgen Klopp's side won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup final this season, beating Chelsea in both finals.

The Reds are now looking to secure a treble of cups this season after missing out on the quadruple.

