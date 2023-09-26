“Clean sportsman”, “I love the bloke” – Arsenal fans believe Aaron Ramsdale has dropped major hint on future with cryptic Instagram story

Arsenal fans on X (formerly Twitter), reckon that Aaron Ramsdale has dropped a major hint on his future at the club, uploading two images on his Instagram story.

Ramsdale was the team's undisputed number-one choice between the sticks last season and helped Mikel Arteta's side secure a second-place finish in the Premier League.

While he started the Gunners' opening matches this season, Ramsdale has seemingly fallen down the pecking order. David Raya, who completed a loan move from Brentford in the summer, has become Arteta's first-choice goalkeeper, leaving Ramsdale's position at the club in doubt.

The Englishman, however, is seemingly keeping his spirits high as he recently uploaded two cryptic Instagram stories.

In one of them, he could be seen supporting former teammate Mark Travers, who played alongside Ramsdale at Bournemouth as a goalkeeper. In another image, the Englishman could be seen celebrating wildly during one of Arsenal's games last season.

Fans loved Ramsdale's spirits as one of them wrote on X:

"Rambo is a fighter. I love the bloke and I want him to win this battle. He's he better keeper and he will prove it. Raya hasn't even been to Chip Inn."

Another fan commented:

"Rambo is a clean sportsman. His celebrations are also wild, he is with us for long we love him too."

Here are some of the best fan reactions on X after Aaron Ramsdale's latest Instagram story:

A look at Aaron Ramsdale's Arsenal career so far

Aaron Ramsdale completed a £30 million move to Arsenal from Sheffield United during the 2021-22 season. Since his transfer, he has become a reliable option between the sticks for Mikel Ateta's team.

Ramsdale has so far made 83 appearances for the club, keeping 30 clean sheets across competitions. He was pivotal to the team's remarkable performances last season, keeping 15 clean sheets in 41 appearances. This season, he has made five appearances, keeping one clean sheet.

Raya's arrival, though, has raised doubts over Ramsdale's future as many think that due to his distribution, the Spaniard is a better fit for Mikel Arteta's side. The Englishman, however, is not giving his place without a fight, judging by his latest social media story.