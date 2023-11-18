“Clear of that fraud at Chelsea” “A true baller” - Fans react as Liverpool star produces dominant display for England

Fans hailed Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold after he produced a man-of-the-match display during England's 2-0 win against Malta at Wembley Stadium on Friday, November 17.

Gareth Southgate opted to deploy Alexander-Arnold as a midfielder in the starting XI against Malta. This decision paid dividends as the Three Lions secured an underwhelming 2-0 win via an Enrico Pepe own goal (8') and a Harry Kane goal (75').

England looked devoid of creativity throughout most of the game and only registered their first shot on target in the 64th minute through Alexander-Arnold. The 25-year-old was the home side's best player on the night and looked assured in his position, despite not playing at right-back.

Alexander-Arnold had a pass accuracy of 92%, created one big chance, and completed eight long balls with an accuracy of 100%. He also made five recoveries and won five duels in the center of the park.

Fans waxed lyrical about Trent Alexander-Arnold on X (formerly Twitter). One fan posted:

"So far clear of that fraud at Chelsea."

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"A true baller."

Expand Tweet

"Trent Alexander Arnold majestic performance for England. He was undoubtedly the best player on the pitch. Superb performance and Dominance in the midfield. Someone tell Klopp to get a new Right back, Trent needs to play in the midfield! Masterclass," a fan opined.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Three Lions are at the summit of Group C for their 2024 UEFA Euros qualifiers with 19 points from seven games.

England vs Malta: Exploring the stats from Euros qualifier

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold inspired England to an underwhelming 2-0 win against Malta on Friday. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both nations performed in the 2024 UEFA Euros qualifier.

Gareth Southgate's side dominated possession with 75 percent of the ball. They also completed a total of 848 passes with an accuracy of 92 percent. In contrast, Malta had 25 percent possession and registered just 278 passes with an accuracy of 79 percent.

The Three Lions lacked a cutting edge in the first half and really only came alive in the latter half of the game. They landed a total of 11 shots with three being on target. On the other hand, Malta had four shots in total but failed to land any on target.