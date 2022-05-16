"Clear about what we need"- Barcelona chief provides crucial update on future of Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona's director of football Mateu Alemany has said that the club are yet to make a decision on the future of Frenkie de Jong amidst rumours linking him with Manchester United.

De Jong has been a key player in the Blaugrana's starting lineup this season. He has made 46 appearances across competitions, helping them climb up to second place in the La Liga table.

The Spanish giants could, however, be forced to cash in on the midfielder this summer due to their dire financial situation. The 25-year-old is one of the club's most prized assets and could fetch a sizeable fee in the transfer market. However, Alemany has said that De Jong is an 'important' player in manager Xavi's side and added that the club are 'clear' what they need.

"We haven't made any decision on the squad; De Jong is important for us. We are clear about what we need and also that we are conditioned by financial fair play," said Alemany as per the Express.

Xavi thinks De Jong, 25, could become one of the best midfielders in the world, saying:

"I haven't talked with him about his future. He is playing at a very good level and has continued here; he can be one of the best midfielders in the world for years to come."

Manchester United are expected to undergo a rebuild under new manager Erik ten Hag this summer after enduring a dismal 2021-22 campaign. The Dutchman is reportedly eager to sign a top quality midfielder this summer.

Frenkie de Jong rose to prominence at Ajax under Erik ten Hag. The duo helped the Dutch giants reach the semi-finals of the 2018-19 Champions League before the 25-year-old secured a £64 million move to Barcelona in the summer of 2019. He is believed to be interested in reuniting with the former Ajax star at Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United could switch their focus to Ruben Neves if they fail to sign Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona could look to keep hold of Frenkie de Jong this summer due his age, potential to develop further and Xavi's desire to keep him at the club. The 25-year-old is seen as one for the future.

He is part of a core group of youngsters, which includes the likes of Gavi, Pedri, Ronald Araujo,and Ansu Fati. They are seen as the players around whom the club could build a squad that will challenge for trophies in the near future.

Manchester United could, therefore, be forced to look at alternative options. Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves has emerged as a potential transfer target for the Red Devils, as per Metro.

The 25-year-old has made over 140 appearances for the club in the Premier League. His passing, creativity, composure and tenacity make him the ideal transfer target for United. Bruno Lage's side could a fee in the region of £70 million for the Portuguese midfielder.

