"Clear of Pedri", "Generational talent" - Real Madrid fans praise midfielder for his performance in 3-0 win over Braga

In the wake of a commanding 3-0 triumph over Braga, Real Madrid's faithful have found a new darling in Eduardo Camavinga. The 20-year-old's performance on the pitch on Wednesday has set social media alight with plaudits.

The young Frenchman's contribution was not merely confined to the defensive realm, where he made robust challenges, emerging victorious in 10 duels. Beyond the gritty tussle for possession, Camavinga's offensive quality shone through.

He put eight passes into the attacking third, coupled with a series of accurate long balls and dribbling that saw him glide past his opponents at different points in the game.

As the season unfolds, Camavinga's resume has increasingly impressed fans. In La Liga, he has been impressive in 12 fixtures, earning a starting spot in eight. He has also been an ever-present force in the Champions League, starting in all four matches and notching an assist.

The Braga encounter was a continuation of his performances, which have seen him evolve into a vital cog in Real Madrid's well-oiled machine. Supporters were quick to recognize his influence over the game, and they turned to Twitter to express their admiration.

A fan placed the 20-year-old above a Barcelona player, saying:

"Clear of Pedri."

Another fan said:

"Generational talent."

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Real Madrid secure early Champions League knockout stage berth with a dominant win

Real Madrid confirmed their place in the Champions League knockout stages with a strong 3-0 win over Braga, asserting dominance in the group with two matches to spare.

The match commenced with an early jolt as Lucas Vazquez's misstep conceded a penalty, but Andriy Lunin's goalkeeping prowess denied Braga's Alvaro Djalo from the spot. This preserved the deadlock and allowed the Spanish giants to take the reins.

Brahim Diaz broke the ice in the 27th minute, converting Rodrygo's low delivery with a clinical first-time effort. Diaz’s contribution could have been doubled had it not been for Braga's Matheus, who displayed remarkable reflexes to thwart his close-range attempt.

In the second half, Real Madrid's relentless pressure bore fruit as Vinicius Junior dispatched a low cross from Vazquez to double the advantage. A mere three minutes later, a quicksilver counterattack saw Junior turn provider, setting up Rodrygo to exquisitely chip the keeper and put the result beyond doubt.

The fixture was not without controversy as Vazquez's earlier challenge on Bruma inside the area raised Braga's ire, with vehement appeals for another penalty. The officials, however, were not persuaded, allowing Madrid to take full control and chart their course to victory.