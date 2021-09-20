"Clear penalty" - Former Manchester United star defends Cristiano Ronaldo over penalty claims

Former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger believes Cristiano Ronaldo should have a penalty in their game against West Ham United. Kurt Zouma seemed to have fouled Ronaldo in the box, but it was simply waved away.

Bastian Schweinsteiger took to Twitter to suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo should have had a penalty. In his tweet, the former Manchester United player said:

"By the way... Clear penalty on @Cristiano (Cristiano Ronaldo) after the tackle of @KurtZouma (Kurt Zouma)"

Schweinsteiger was not the only one who thought Cristiano Ronaldo should have gotten a penalty. Renowned Arsenal fan Piers Morgan also believed the 36-year-old forward should have had a penalty for Manchester United. Morgan said (via the Mirror):

"Ronaldo deserved at least 2 and probably all 3 penalties. Absurd refereeing. But he scored again, as he has in every game of his comeback. Incredible. So good to have him back in the Premier League."

Cristiano Ronaldo had several penalty calls in the game against West Ham United but none of them were awarded. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or did score Manchester United's equalizer before Jesse Lingard netted a wonderful late winner to give the Red Devils all three points.

The game did eventually have one penalty as West Ham were awarded a stoppage-time spot kick to draw level. However, Mark Noble's effort was saved by David De Gea to hand Manchester United a much-needed three points.

The win took Manchester United to third on the Premier League charts. The Red Devils are only behind Liverpool and Chelsea on goal difference.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 4 goals in 3 appearances for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has made an electric start to his return to Manchester United. Since arriving from Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored four goals in three appearances for the Red Devils.

The former Real Madrid forward netted twice on his second debut for Manchester United in a resounding 4-1 win over Steve Bruce's Newcastle United. The scoring spree continued in the Champions League where Ronaldo scored the opener against Swiss champions BSC Young Boys. However, Manchester United would fall to a 2-1 defeat.

Ronaldo's latest goal for Manchester United was in the aforementioned game against West Ham United.

Manchester United are considered to be serious title challengers for the first time since their previous title win back in 2013. Apart from Cristiano Ronaldo, the Red Devils have signed the likes of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho. The additions from this summer have finally given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a squad to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Ronaldo deserved at least 2 and probably all 3 penalties. Absurd refereeing. But he scored again, as he has in every game of his comeback. Incredible. So good to have him back in the Premier League. @Cristiano 👏👏 Ronaldo deserved at least 2 and probably all 3 penalties. Absurd refereeing. But he scored again, as he has in every game of his comeback. Incredible. So good to have him back in the Premier League. @Cristiano 👏👏 https://t.co/0zD01BbP60

Also Read

Also Read: 5 best transfers of the 2021 summer window - Fabrizio Romano Exclusive

Edited by Anantaajith Ra