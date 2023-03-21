"Clear red card" - Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos believes Barcelona star should have been sent off in El Clasico

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos believes Barcelona youngster Gavi should have been sent off during the El Clasico for a foul. Gavi nudged Ceballos to the floor in an off-the-ball challenge at the Spotify Camp Nou on March 19.

The Los Blancos man has now shared his take on the foul, claiming that the referee didn't give Gavi a red card because he got up quickly. Ceballos said:

“Gavi’s foul was a clear red card, maybe the referee didn’t give it because I got up quickly.”

Gavi is known for his fearless style of play on the pitch. However, according to journalist Mario Cortenaga, the Madrid players were not happy with the youngster's attitude. They believe there is a fine line between toughness and lack of sportsmanship.

Barcelona, meanwhile, managed to register a comeback 2-1 win in the El Clasico. Ronald Araujo's own goal gave Real Madrid the lead at Camp Nou. Sergi Roberto equalized on the stroke of half-time before Franck Kessie scored a dramatic winner in injury time in the second half.

Xavi's team went 12 points clear at the top of the La Liga table with the win. They now have 68 points from 26 league matches.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reacted to the loss against Barcelona

With Barcelona holding such a healthy lead atop the La Liga table, the title race is seemingly a foregone conclusion.

Ancelotti was quizzed after the match about whether his team's priority was no longer La Liga. The Real Madrid manager responded (via Los Blancos' official website):

“Our priority is preparing well for every game. That's the only way of finishing the season strongly. I come away from this match feeling extremely proud of my team. The performance and the changes the coach made were very good. We'll fight to the end in every competition, we're full of confidence. We'll fight for LaLiga until the end.”

The Madrid giants, though, are still active in the UEFA Champions League. They defeated Liverpool by an aggregate of 6-2 in the Round of 16 over two legs.

The defending European champions will take on Chelsea in the last eight of the competition.

