"Clearly frustrated by a number of things" - Liverpool legend slams Cristiano Ronaldo for fan altercation after Everton vs Manchester United

Liverpool legend Ian Rush criticized Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo for allegedly breaking a supporter’s phone after the defeat to Everton.

The 5-time Ballon d’Or winner is being investigated by Merseyside police. The mobile phone belonged to a 14-year-old Everton supporter whose mother has since criticized the Portuguese on social media. Ronaldo also apologized on social media and invited the affected fan to watch a United game, an offer that has since been declined.

Regardless, Ian Rush said that Cristiano Ronaldo is frustrated with a number of things and also appears to have picked up a knock:

‘I love Cristiano Ronaldo – he’s a great professional and one of the best players there’s ever been – so it was disappointing to see him take out his frustration on a young Everton fan at the weekend.’

He added:

‘He was clearly frustrated by a number of things – United had just lost and he looked to have picked up a knock too – but that’s no excuse for an idol to react in the way he did.’

Frustrations intensify as Manchester United’s poor season continues

Manchester United fans will be hoping to see the season conclude as quickly as possible. The team has all but lost all hope of making it to the top four and are currently preparing to take on the mighty Liverpool. The Reds have already bagged a huge win over United earlier this season and will be looking to dominate them again.

Manchester United’s mismanagement over the previous few years has led to an assortment of players at the club who do not complement each other. Recent signings have not been made with any particular philosophy or manager in mind. The potential arrival of Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag is expected to bring about a change.

It is clear that the club will require a lot of changes, especially with respect to their transfer policy.

Ten Hag will be looking to promote and bring in a plethora of youngsters who can perhaps help the club compete in the coming years. Multiple managers have been sacked and replaced in recent years and it will be interesting to see if the latest appointment works out.

