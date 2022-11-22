“Clearly the weak spot in this Argentina team”, “One of the most overrated players” – Fans blast ‘awful’ Argentina star for shambolic display in FIFA World Cup defeat to Saudi Arabia

Fans have slammed Argentina defender Cristian Romero's performance in the team's incredible 2-1 upset against Saudi Arabia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup today (November 22).

The Tottenham Hotspur centre-back was poor as La Albiceleste opened their campaign with a shock defeat. Romero made two clearances, blocked one shot, and made one tackle.

He could have done better to defend Saudi Arabia's equaliser after Lionel Messi had given Argentina the lead from the spot. Saleh Al-Shehri turned Romero around and scored with a brilliant shot past Emiliano Martinez. The centre-back could have arguably done better for the second toom as Salem Al-Dawsari scored brilliantly past a hapless Argentina defence and Martinez.

The Spurs defender was playing his first game since October 26, having struggled with an injury this season. He was eventually substituted in the 59th minute for Lisandro Martinez.

This was the first time in 11 games La Albiceleste conceded twice with Romero on the pitch, which snapped their 36-game unbeaten run spanning three years. Argentina are touted by many as the favourites, so fans were clearly unhappy with the team's performance, especially Romero's.

Here are some fan reactions:

🇨🇩 (Munch) @osowxvyy Romero is the worst CB i’ve seen in a while Romero is the worst CB i’ve seen in a while

P™ @SemperFiArsenal Romero is one of the most overrated players in the world Romero is one of the most overrated players in the world

Paddy @PaddyArsenal Romero hooked, I’ve been saying for months he’s absolute shit but but but he’s one of the best defenders in the league!!!! Romero hooked, I’ve been saying for months he’s absolute shit but but but he’s one of the best defenders in the league!!!!

Assna Banta @LondonsRedFb They were putting Cuti Romero in the Saliba category They were putting Cuti Romero in the Saliba category https://t.co/oxBDWLwsiZ

𝐉𝐮𝐝𝐝𝐚𝐡 ™🇦🇷 @iamjuddah You can't tell me Romero is better than Lisandro Martinez You can't tell me Romero is better than Lisandro Martinez 😂😂

HW @hw1905 Romero when he actually has to defend instead of fighting his opponent Romero when he actually has to defend instead of fighting his opponent https://t.co/0qeuibtLPH

𝙂𝘼𝘽𝙀𝘼𝙎𝙏 ✍🏿🇦🇷 @AfcGabeast Romero hooked on the hour mark after eating two fat goals against the worst team in the world cup, what a shambolic defender Romero hooked on the hour mark after eating two fat goals against the worst team in the world cup, what a shambolic defender 😭😭

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn Cuti Romero, the gift that keeps on giving. Cuti Romero, the gift that keeps on giving.

🇭🇷 @killgaspar «cutie» romero clearly the weak spot in this Argentina team, suspect many teams will target him in the knockout stages «cutie» romero clearly the weak spot in this Argentina team, suspect many teams will target him in the knockout stages

"The big favourites never win the World Cups" - Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni

Ahead of the game against Saudi Arabia, Lionel Scaloni played down La Albiceleste's chances of winning the FIFA World Cup. He said (via Mundo Albiceleste):

“The big favourites never win the World Cups. I think that a lot of big nations, great teams, at least eight of them can win this World Cup. The majority are Europeans. It’s what happened in the last years. I think that South American teams couldn’t reach the finals; even in 2014 we did and Argentina maybe could have done a bit better. The rest are just details."

He added:

"And I think this World Cup will be the same. Details will make champions and not necessarily the team that plays the best."

Argentina will next take on Mexico on Saturday (November 26) before locking horns with Poland four days later.

