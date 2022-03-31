"Clearly not worked out" - John Barnes urges Arsenal star to leave because he doesn't suit Gunners' style of play

Former Premier League striker John Barnes feels Nicolas Pepe should part ways with Arsenal. He is of the view that the Gunners' playing style does not suit the Ivory Coast international.

Pepe became the most expensive signing in Arsenal's history when he joined them from Lille for £72 million in 2019. However, the move has not gone according to plan for both sides so far.

The 26-year-old forward has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium. While the north London giants are pushing for a top-four finish this season, Pepe has not started a Premier League game for the side since October.

As the Ivorian continues to struggle in London, Barnes has suggested it is time for the two parties to accept that their partnership has not worked out. The former Premier League star urged the forward to leave the club. He told BonusCodeBets:

"The style of football at Arsenal clearly doesn’t suit Nicolas Pepe as much as Lille’s did. As a player, you have to find a club that suits you. It’s okay to say a player should be moved on, but if he’s got a contract, you can’t always just sell them if they don’t want to go. And equally, players cannot force a club to sell them."

"For the sake of his own career, he may feel it is best to move on. And if Arsenal receives a bid that they deem sufficient, it could happen. It’s clearly not worked out. If there’s a compromise between Nicolas, the club and all other parties then it’s best that he accepts it. Arsenal will get a bit of money back and can use it to buy someone."

Pepe has played 107 matches across all competitions for the London outfit. He has scored 27 goals and provided 20 assists during the process.

Nicolas Pepe addresses Arsenal future

Nicolas Pepe has a deal with the Gunners until the end of the 2023-24 season. However, there have been suggestions that he will not be at the Emirates Stadium to see out his contract.

The forward, though, is focused on helping Mikel Arteta and Co secure Champions League football this season. Pepe is prepared to review his future at the club in the summer. He was quoted as saying by Football London:

“I am focused on how well we do until the end of the season and the club's target, which is getting into the Champions League. Then we will see what happens."

