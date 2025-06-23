"Close your mouth" "Wth" - Trent Alexander-Arnold involved in hilarious Instagram banter with new Real Madrid teammate after win vs Pachuca

New Real Madrid signings Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen were involved in an Instagram banter after Los Blancos defeated Pachuca 3-1 in the FIFA Club World Cup. Xabi Alonso's side, which was reduced to 10 men in the seventh minute, maintained composure throughout the game.

After Raul Asencio was shown red in the initial moments of the game, Jude Bellingham gave Los Blancos their first breakthrough in the 35th minute. Arda Guler scored the second goal (43') for the La Liga giants while Federico Valverde sealed the victory (70').

Elias Montiel scored Pachuca's only goal (80') as they lost 3-1 and were eliminated from the Club World Cup. After the win, Trent Alexander-Arnold took to Instagram and uploaded a post with the caption:

"First win in white! Hala Madrid"

In the picture, the Englishman can be seen celebrating Real Madrid's goals, with his mouth open in happiness. Reacting to the post, former Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen commented:

"Close your mouth"

Dean Huijsen's comment on Trent Alexander-Arnold's post

A few hours later, Huijsen also took to social media and posted pictures from the recent game. He wrote in the caption:

"Great job by all today! We keep on working. COME ON MADRID"

Hitting back on the Spanish defender's comment on his post, Trent Alexander-Arnold wrote:

"Wth"

Trent Alexander-Arnold's comment on Dean Huijsen's post

Real Madrid will play their last group stage game against RB Salzburg on Thursday, June 26.

Xabi Alonso compares Real Madrid midfielder to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard

England v Algeria: Group C - 2010 FIFA World Cup - Source: Getty

New Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso compared Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. Famous for his tactical understanding and versatility, Valverde played against Pachuca in the front three as a right winger.

The 26-year-old also scored Los Blancos' third goal of the game. After the 3-1 victory, the former Bayer Leverkusen manager drew a comparison with English icon Steven Gerrard and Real Madrid's Federico Valverde. He said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"Fede Valverde? I'm very happy to have him in the team. He has something of Steven Gerrard."

Xabi Alonso played alongside Steven Gerrard at Liverpool between 2004 and 2009. The two played a pivotal role in the Reds' triumph in the 2005 UEFA Champions League. While Gerrard was praised for his ability to play as a box-to-box midfielder, Alonso made his name as a holding midfielder.

Gerrard's versatility allowed him to play as a central midfielder as well as a second striker for the Merseyside outfit. Apart from the unforgettable UCL triumph, they also won the FA Cup and the UEFA Super Cup with Liverpool.

