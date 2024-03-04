“Closer to Demba Ba than Messi”, “Al-Nassr should sell Ronaldo” - Fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo after ‘missing great chances’ in 1-0 loss to Al-Ain 

Fans reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo missing a litany of chances as Al-Nassr crashed to a 1-0 defeat at Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Monday (March 4).

Returning from a one-game suspension following a provocative gesture towards fans, the 39-year-old had a lacklustre outing. The visitors fell behind on the stroke of half-time, with Soufiane Rahimi bagging what turned out to be the only goal of the game.

Luis Castro's side strived for an equaliser, which wasn't to be. In a chaotic end to the game, Aymeric Laporte was sent off in stoppage time as Al-Ain survived 16 minutes after regulation time to take an aggregate advantage into the second leg.

Fans were in no mercy for Ronaldo, with some reckoning Al-Nassr should contemplate selling him.

"As an honest Al Nassr fan, Ronaldo's performance was absolutely shocking, and he should retire. He is closer to a Demba Ba than a Messi," one tweeted.

Another chimed in:

"Where is the Mr. Clutch today? Al-Nassr should sell Ronaldo."

Here's a look at the top reactions on X:

It was Al-Nassr's first loss in the continental competition in nine games this season, winning six, including both legs of their Round-of-16 tie with Al-Fayha last month.

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo

There's little time to dwell on the defeat for Cristiano Ronaldo and Co., as they are next in action in the Saudi Pro League at home to Al-Raed on Thursday (March 7).

They are coming off a rather humiliating 4-4 home draw with bottom side Al-Hazm in their previous outing. Despite Talisca's hat-trick and Sadio Mane's stoppage-time effort from the spot, Al-Alami couldn't hold on to their lead four times in the eight-goal thriller.

The stalemate left them nine points behind runaway leaders Al-Hilal (62) after 22 games. Any more dropped points will likely put an end to their rapidly receding title hopes.

Following the Al-Raed game, Luis Castro's side host Al-Ain next Monday (March 11) for the second leg of their AFC Champions League quarterfinal tie.