  • home icon
  • Football
  • Asian Champions League 2023-24
  • “Closer to Demba Ba than Messi”, “Al-Nassr should sell Ronaldo” - Fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo after ‘missing great chances’ in 1-0 loss to Al-Ain 

“Closer to Demba Ba than Messi”, “Al-Nassr should sell Ronaldo” - Fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo after ‘missing great chances’ in 1-0 loss to Al-Ain 

By Bhargav
Modified Mar 04, 2024 18:54 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr lost 1-0 at Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League on Monday.

Fans reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo missing a litany of chances as Al-Nassr crashed to a 1-0 defeat at Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Monday (March 4).

Returning from a one-game suspension following a provocative gesture towards fans, the 39-year-old had a lacklustre outing. The visitors fell behind on the stroke of half-time, with Soufiane Rahimi bagging what turned out to be the only goal of the game.

Luis Castro's side strived for an equaliser, which wasn't to be. In a chaotic end to the game, Aymeric Laporte was sent off in stoppage time as Al-Ain survived 16 minutes after regulation time to take an aggregate advantage into the second leg.

Fans were in no mercy for Ronaldo, with some reckoning Al-Nassr should contemplate selling him.

"As an honest Al Nassr fan, Ronaldo's performance was absolutely shocking, and he should retire. He is closer to a Demba Ba than a Messi," one tweeted.

Another chimed in:

"Where is the Mr. Clutch today? Al-Nassr should sell Ronaldo."

Here's a look at the top reactions on X:

It was Al-Nassr's first loss in the continental competition in nine games this season, winning six, including both legs of their Round-of-16 tie with Al-Fayha last month.

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

There's little time to dwell on the defeat for Cristiano Ronaldo and Co., as they are next in action in the Saudi Pro League at home to Al-Raed on Thursday (March 7).

They are coming off a rather humiliating 4-4 home draw with bottom side Al-Hazm in their previous outing. Despite Talisca's hat-trick and Sadio Mane's stoppage-time effort from the spot, Al-Alami couldn't hold on to their lead four times in the eight-goal thriller.

The stalemate left them nine points behind runaway leaders Al-Hilal (62) after 22 games. Any more dropped points will likely put an end to their rapidly receding title hopes.

Following the Al-Raed game, Luis Castro's side host Al-Ain next Monday (March 11) for the second leg of their AFC Champions League quarterfinal tie.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?