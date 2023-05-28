“Closest to Messi in his generation,” “Absolute genius” – Barcelona fans salute ‘special’ player for his display in 3-0 win over Mallorca

Barcelona fans hailed Ousmane Dembele and compared him to Lionel Messi for his performance during the Blaugrana's 3-0 win against Real Mallorca.

Ansu Fati scored a brace and Gavi scored another as the Blaugrana managed to seal the win at Camp Nou. Dembele was the star of the show as the La Liga champions returned to winning ways.

The Frenchman spent a large chunk of the season on the sidelines due to injury issues. However, his performances have shown that he hasn't lost any edge in his game.

During the 84 minutes that he was on the pitch, Dembele completed 10 dribbles and played 60 accurate passes. He won 11 ground duels as well and managed one shot on target.

Fans hailed the player for his performance with one writing on Twitter:

"Dembélé is really the player closest to Messi in his generation, I’ll die on this hill, the way he drives, the feints… they play so alike."

Another wrote:

"The way Dembélé just saunters past defenders like they’re not even there…absolute genius."

The Frenchman has scored eight goals and has provided seven assists in 33 games across competitions this season. Despite spending time on the sidelines, Dembele's quality has been evident whenever he has been on the pitch.

Barcelona fans lauded the player's display against Mallorca and here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ Dembele is a bit special, isn’t he? I mean, his resilience/confidence in the face of numerous injuries is truly remarkable.



No matter the duration or extent of his lay-offs, he just seems to kick on right where he left off. As Fati’s case has shown us, that’s not easy at all. Dembele is a bit special, isn’t he? I mean, his resilience/confidence in the face of numerous injuries is truly remarkable. No matter the duration or extent of his lay-offs, he just seems to kick on right where he left off. As Fati’s case has shown us, that’s not easy at all.

sm @TacticoModerno Dembele having TWENTY dribbles completed in his first two starts after a 3-4 month injury is actually insane.



TWENTY IN TWO STARTS Dembele having TWENTY dribbles completed in his first two starts after a 3-4 month injury is actually insane.TWENTY IN TWO STARTS https://t.co/MrCIozIFGk

sm’ @artofpassing Dembélé is really the player closest to Messi in his generation, I’ll die on this hill, the way he drives, the feints… they play so alike. Dembélé is really the player closest to Messi in his generation, I’ll die on this hill, the way he drives, the feints… they play so alike.

𝐗𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲🧠 @_Xaviology Ousmane Dembele Has Completed Most Dribbles(10) In The Match



Ousmane Dembele Has Created The Most Chances (5) In This Match



Ousmane Dembele Has Won The Most Duels (11) In This Match Ousmane Dembele Has Completed Most Dribbles(10) In The MatchOusmane Dembele Has Created The Most Chances (5) In This MatchOusmane Dembele Has Won The Most Duels (11) In This Match

Muhammad Butt @muhammadbutt the way Dembélé just saunters past defenders like they’re not even there…



absolute genius. the way Dembélé just saunters past defenders like they’re not even there…absolute genius.

andrɘa @andreaxfc i will say one thing though, i’m very excited and very much looking forward to witnessing a competitive dembele next season. you can already see this quality, solid consistency with his playmaking in comparison to the last couple of seasons. call the ambulance not for us tho! i will say one thing though, i’m very excited and very much looking forward to witnessing a competitive dembele next season. you can already see this quality, solid consistency with his playmaking in comparison to the last couple of seasons. call the ambulance not for us tho!

LM10🤍 @AmeerahKazir Dembele de ball Dembele de ball😎😎

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele spoke about Lionel Messi's potential return

Lionel Messi is currently in the final stage of his Paris Saint-Germain contract. He looks poised to leave in the summer. There have been widespread rumors about the 35-year-old's future.

The Argentine has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona. Ousmane Dembele, who played with the Argentine previously, wants to see the legendary player back at Camp Nou. The Frenchman said (via Barca Universal):

“Messi is the absolute legend here. To see him again by our side would be exceptional.”

While Barca needs to take care of their financial situation in a bid to make Messi's return possible, fans are already salivating at the prospect of him playing under Xavi.

Poll : 0 votes