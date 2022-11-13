"Closest thing I have seen to Cristiano Ronaldo" - Tim Sherwood heaps praise on Manchester United forward and compares him to 5-time Ballon d'Or winner

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood has compared Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho to Cristiano Ronaldo. The 18-year-old has been in the headlines recently, following his first-ever senior goal for the Red Devils against Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

Garnacho has also picked up his first full Premier League start, having played the first 65 minutes in Manchester United's loss against Aston Villa. He has also been a consistent feature in the Europa League, where he played 79 minutes against Sheriff.

Sherwood was asked if it was too early for the youngster to start Premier League games. The former Tottenham boss lashed out at Bruno Fernandes and Erik ten Hag for speaking publicly about Garnacho's attitude, telling Sky Sports:

"I think it is right to drop him in. The manager needs to assess when he is ready. Don't like the noise coming out from Bruno [Fernandes] and the manager the other day. I never knew he had a bad attitude problem until they highlighted it. It is ridiculous, just do it in-house."

According to Sky Sports, the teenager was late for pre-season training twice, which led to Ten Hag discussing his attitude. Fernandes also notably made similar comments, highlighting the youngster's attitude.

Sherwood also compared the 18-year-old to his illustrious Portuguese teammate:

"The kid is getting an opportunity now. I think he looks direct. Listen, he has got a long way to go but he is the closest thing I have seen to Ronaldo."

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United in the January transfer window

According to The Daily Mail (via Sky Sports), the Portugal international could leave Old Trafford in the coming transfer window. It was widely reported that Cristiano Ronaldo was intent on an exit during the summer, but he failed to find a new home, so stayed on with Manchester United.

He has not had an impressive season, having struggled to find a slot in the starting lineup, while scoring just three goals. With the World Cup looming, the 37-year-old will hope he can impress with Portugal and increase his stock in European football once more.

Currently, Ronaldo has just three goals from 16 matches this season for the Red Devils, across competitions. In the Premier League, he has started just four games out of 10 and has managed just one goal for Manchester United.

The executives and higher-ups at Carrington are reportedly set on letting the legendary player leave in order to "ensure tranquillity." Notably, Ronaldo walked out of the Old Trafford field during a match against Tottenham Hotspur in October and the club reacted by handing down a temporary suspension.

